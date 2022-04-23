Recruiting Rundown: Buckeyes hit Florida again, QB picture comes into focus
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Last Saturday and Sunday was right up there with the April 2-3 stretch as the most important recruiting weekend for Ohio State this spring.And it didn’t disappoint. Not only did the Buckeyes land a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news