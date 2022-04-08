It’s been pretty much a nonstop escapade in Ohio State recruiting ever since the re-opening of the live period March 1.

That has included four- and five-star talent ushered in and out of Columbus, top-tier prospects getting an up-close look and feel for the Buckeyes’ new coaching staff and defensive system, and a bevy of new offers on the table.

In order to provide a one-stop update shop, Scarlet and Gray is continuing its weekly rundown on key recruiting stories, offers and other tidbits. That includes taking a look back at the week that was in Ohio State recruiting and a preview of what’s ahead.

Without further rambling, here is the latest installment: