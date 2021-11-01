Recruiting Rumor Mill: Commits take visits, Notre Dame hosts big weekend

The Recruiting Rumor Mill is back with a lot of news and rumors from another busy weekend of visits. Here is a focus on top offensive prospects who were on the road:



Notre Dame has not offered yet but the 2023 three-star offensive guard from Burien (Wash.) Kennedy had an excellent visit to South Bend this weekend as Banuelos’ dad and uncle watched Notre Dame growing up so it was a big deal visit all around. It’s too early for Banuelos to name favorites but he’s hopeful for an Irish offer to join Oregon State, Texas A&M, USC and Washington as the three-star loved the fan participation there and said it was a first-class visit.

Seeing Michigan State beat Michigan “was the most exciting game I’ve seen in person and I had a lot of fun,” Cabana said. The 2023 three-star all-purpose back from Dexter, Mich. said the atmosphere and fans were crazy from start to finish and he had the opportunity to sit down with the coaches before and after the game. The Spartans along with Cincinnati, Louisville, West Virginia and Purdue are some schools he’s in contact with. Michigan and Notre Dame also talks with Cabana but haven’t offered yet.

After a visit to Alabama two weekends ago, Goodwin was at Michigan State on Saturday for its big win over Michigan. It went really well and the high four-star OL and Kentucky commit loved how “relentless” the Spartans were and how coach Mel Tucker had the team never quit. “I believe in what coach Tucker is doing and where the program is heading,” Goodwin said.

Baylor and SMU are the front-runners for the 2023 four-star receiver from Carthage, Texas and the Bears especially stand out after his weekend visit there. He especially liked watching the offense and how the Bears came together down the stretch to beat Texas. A visit to Ole Miss could happen soon.

Notre Dame has not offered the 2023 four-star quarterback yet but the Irish would definitely be a contender after he saw the environment this past weekend. “The best part was the atmosphere,” Howard said. “It gives a nostalgic feel that is really hard to put into words. I loved it.” New interest has been coming in from South Carolina, UCLA, Mississippi State and Wake Forest as well.

An offer from Notre Dame could be coming soon for the 2023 three-star offensive lineman from Florence (Ala.) Mars Hill Bible School since the coaching staff talked so highly of his game during the weekend trip. It would be a major offer for Keenum as well since he loved the campus and the facilities, the fans during the game and had some great talks with the coaching staff over the weekend. He also visited Penn State recently and loved the trip.

LSU, Texas A&M and Baylor still stand out most for the 2024 four-star quarterback but if an offer comes from Notre Dame it would definitely be seriously considered. Lagway said the Irish coaches were especially appreciative that he made the trip on his own dime as he continues to develop a relationship with position coach Tommy Rees.

December 20 is when the 2023 four-star lineman from Pike Road, Ala., plans to announce his top schools and by the looks of it Notre Dame will make the cut. “The campus and the fans stood out the most,” said Lang, who loved seeing the seasons change which doesn’t happen as dramatically in the South and he loved the campus feel. Many SEC schools will be involved here but Lang’s trip to South Bend went really well.

Mississippi State is definitely an early front-runner for the 2024 four-star offensive lineman from Madison (Miss.) Madison Ridgeland Academy and he took another visit to Starkville over the weekend. He especially liked that the Mississippi State coaches asked about his long-term goals and how he could achieve them in the Bulldogs’ program. Ole Miss and others are also showing lots of interest.

What stood out most to Manning at Nebraska was the coaching staff telling him the Huskers need big-time receivers and that’s why they’re being seriously considered in his recruitment. The 2023 receiver from Lee’s Summit, Mo., also appreciated the fans. “Through thick and thin, Nebraska fans will come out and support. But Manning is also looking at Kansas and Kansas State among others early on.



Nebraska has made a real impression and could be the team to beat by far for the 2023 receiver from Lincoln, Neb., after another visit this weekend. “The fans are so passionate about the team and the coaches always make me feel welcomed,” Ngoyi said. Other than Nebraska, no teams really stand out at this point.

What stood out most about Notre Dame this weekend for Norfleet is that a lot of teams talk about using their tight ends but he’s seen it first-hand from the Irish and that’s one of many reasons why the Irish appeal to him. The 2023 four-star tight end from Saint Charles (Mo.) Francis Howell School also got to talk with assistant John McNulty and there were definitely good conversations shared as the relationship ramps up even more.

An offer from Ohio State - especially since the 2024 four-star QB from Burleson, Texas visited this past weekend - went really well and the Buckeyes are definitely in the upper echelon schools for Raiola along with Georgia and Texas and he’s planning to visit Alabama soon as well. Ohio State definitely left an impression though: “As soon as I got to the Woody Hayes Center, it was first-class. … Ohio State is among the elites in college football for good reason. Ohio State is a big offer for me. I love what they do with QBs.”

Notre Dame, Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State and many others are heavily involved with Tate, who was in Columbus this past weekend for the matchup against Penn State and said, “It was the best game I’ve been to.” Ohio State is trying to get the 2023 four-star receiver from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy locked up and the message from them to him was: “The ball is in your court.”

