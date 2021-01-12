BuckeyeGrove - Recruiting Roundtable: Thoughts following Monday's national championship

Anders: Obviously, I wasn’t expecting Ohio State to get blown out, given that I picked the Buckeyes to win, but a result like this was always in the realm of possibility.

Let’s be real, the move outside did not pan out for redshirt junior cornerback Shaun Wade. All season, he’s been beaten by receivers with solid physical skill sets, whether it was Jahan Dotson, Ty Fryfogle or most recently DeVonta Smith.

Not that he stood alone in his struggles. A secondary which struggled throughout the year collapsed. Ohio State’s linebackers had perhaps their worst game of the season, missing open-field tackle after open-field tackle. Alabama beat Ohio State to the edges and beat the Buckeyes’ defense in every way imaginable, save for going up the middle.

One thing I wasn’t expecting was for the Crimson Tide to be so dominant up front. Tommy Togiai and Tyreke Smith being out hurt, but the opposite line lost an All-American center to injury and unless they blitzed, the Buckeyes could get no pressure on Alabama quarterback Mac Jones.

Offensively Ohio State failed to finish a few drives and stalled out with some play calling I found questionable on a couple more -- Master Teague is a downhill running back, why anyone would go off-tackle with him is beyond me -- and the wide receivers weren’t getting separation. Did they make some contested catches? Sure. But they weren’t getting consistent separation and Justin Fields had a fairly inefficient night as a result.

Overall, not sure it’s how anyone expected the year to end for Ohio State and certainly not what Buckeye fans wanted. But after a season with so much turmoil, a fourth straight Big Ten title and win over Clemson in the Sugar Bowl is nothing to sneeze at.

Hastings: My first thought following the game was that I was stunned how open DeVonta Smith was throughout the corse of the first half. At some point, you just have to let John Metchie or an injured Jaylen Waddle beat you, not the Heisman Trophy winner who carved up opposing secondaries all season long.

Instead, DeVonta Smith did whatever he wanted in the first 30 minutes of the game as he hauled in a dozen receptions for 215 yards and three touchdowns. It was just inexcusable how many times you would look up and see Smith in single coverage, and even a few times where he had nobody in his vicinity whatsoever.

I understand that Smith is a Heisman Trophy winner for a reason and will be a high first-round pick, but there should have been more double teams and attempting to get physical with him in press coverage, in my opinion.

Another thought I had was that I won't put too much blame on Justin Fields.

Look, there are something things he's going to need to get corrected when he is in the NFL.

He needs to stop holding on to the ball too long, should be more willing to use his legs to make defenses pay, and not try to win a game with one throw. To elaborate on that last point, there were several occasions in last night's game and in Ohio State's matchups with Indiana and Northwestern where Fields tried to make a big play too often, and forced it into areas that were highly contested.

With last night's game, however, the Buckeyes went up against an absolute juggernaut that should be considered as one of the greatest offenses in college football history. Fields did not play his best, but it was a tall order to be nearly perfect while inured, score on every drive because the defense wasn't stopping Alabama, and your No. 1 running back was injured at the start of the game.

This offense is going to be potent enough in the coming years to make the playoffs on a yearly basis, but fixing that defense will need to be the top priority if OSU is going to win a championship in the future.