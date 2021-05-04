BuckeyeGrove - Recruiting Roundtable: Stokes, 2022 DBs, which commit gets a rankings bump?

After taking a week off for our massive Southern Swing trip, we are back with yet another edition of Recruiting Roundtable. There is plenty to discuss in this piece as BuckeyeGrove goes in-depth on some current topics related to Ohio State recruiting. Read the piece down below to get our reaction to the Buckeyes adding Kye Stokes to their class this past weekend. Carson MacRae and Joseph Hastings also reveal which commit they believe deserves a bump in the next rankings update, and predict how many defensive backs the staff will ultimately end up signing.

Question: Kye Stokes surprised a lot of people by announcing his commitment to Ohio State on Sunday. What was your reaction to this victory for Ryan Day's staff?

MacRae: This is a great pickup for the Buckeyes and their staff. It has almost felt a little overdue that the Buckeyes were to land a commitment. Recently, following a string of commits from Georgia and LSU, the Buckeyes have fallen in the Rivals.com recruiting rankings down to third. Now, this commitment doesn't move them back up as Stokes is only a three-star prospect, but this feels like a major win for the staff. Stokes released his junior tape just a couple of weeks ago and, since then, he has earned over five Power Five offers in the span of that time. Stars are always a good indicator of talent and what you're getting but it should never be looked past that the Buckeyes have had a lot of success in recruiting players who are three-stars out of high school, such as elite wide receiver Chris Olave. Stokes is going to be seen as a safety when coming into the Ohio State program. As seen on tape, Stoke has great speed, is a physical defender and has excellent ball recognition. With Ohio State incorporating the “Bullet” position back into the defense, it becomes imperative that the safeties they are recruiting can be left on an island to make plays in Cover 1. Stokes is a long 6-foot-2 and has the speed you're looking for in an over-the-top, read-first defender. Major win for the Buckeyes on this one as he was rising up other teams’ recruiting boards fast. Hastings: To say I was surprised when Kye Stokes told us on Friday that he will be committing to Ohio State is an understatement. I received somewhat of a lead to go to the school, but I was not expecting him to say that he would be joining the class this soon. For one, Stokes just landed an offer from the Buckeyes back on April 26. This comes on the heels of schools like Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Notre Dame offering him in the past three weeks. With his recruitment just blowing up, I thought Stokes was going to wait things out, take his visits, and then make a decision. Also, I initially suspected that Ohio State may have wanted to see Stokes in person prior to him committing. This does not surprise me too much, however, as COVID-19 limitations have led to them accepting over a dozen commitments in the past year without evaluating a prospect in person. So, to answer the question, I was a little bit surprised by how soon the announcement was made, but I can see why Ohio State allowed him to join the class this early. Stokes is a kid with a 3.5 GPA, will graduate with over 60 college credit hours under his belt, and has high character. Also, as Carson illustrated above, he has all the physical tools a free safety needs at the next level, and he will be able to cover a lot of ground with his speed and length. Both on and off the field, this is a great pickup for Ryan Day and Company.

Question: The next Rivals rankings update should be coming next month. Which commit do you believe is deserving of a bump by our evaluation team?

MacRae: In my personal opinion, Bennett Christian is the most deserving of a recruiting bump. Christian's junior tape shows that he has reliable hands and the physical capabilities to be a starting tight end at the next level. Christian is an enormous 6-foot-6, 235 pounds, as listed by Rivals.com, but I would argue he is looking closer to 245. With those attributes and what he has displayed on film, it is very surprising to see he does not have his fourth star yet. When looking at Christian as a run blocker, he has a very low center of gravity for his size. At the high school level, he may be arguably one the best run blocking tight ends I have witnessed at the high school level. On tape, you will see he gets second level with ease after moving weak-side edge rushers to create holes for his running backs. As well, Christian has a blatant mean streak, something you don't often see in tight ends. There are often players at his position who are great pass catchers but struggle to support in the blocking game. There are currently many ranked ahead of Christian, who do not have the full skill package that he possesses both in the air game and the blocking game. If anyone is worthy of a recruiting bump, it is Christian. Hastings: I am going to cheat on this one and provide two answers. My first answer will be the one Carson provided. Christian is ranked as Rivals.com’s No. 33 tight end, and I absolutely believe he is deserving of getting a bump. Christian has prototypical size for the position, and will be very valuable as he can essentially be a sixth offensive lineman for his team. He’s also got solid hands as well, and I believe Kevin Wilson and company can develop him into a legitimate threat in their aerial attack. While he has not been able to be present on the camp circuit and will not put up big numbers on the stat sheet, Christian should absolutely climb up the positional rankings for 2022 tight ends. The next answer is actually the newest addition to Ohio State’s 2022 class. Stokes is a three-star with a 5.6 Rivals Rating, but his recent slate of offers and commitment to the Buckeyes should shine a light on him in this rankings evaluation process. I do want to be clear that offers from quality football programs do not guarantee that a prospect will rise up in the rankings. But, however, they can lead to a recruit getting a more thorough look by our team. On the film, we think that they will see a 6-foot-2, 180-pounder who can get from one spot of the field to the next quick and in a hurry. Stokes has primarily played wide receiver and thus has exceptional hands, has long arms, can jump routes to pick off passes, and is a playmaker on the field. Our evaluation crew has not met just yet, but I could absolutely see Stokes earning his fourth star next month, and that conversation is something that’s being discussed as we speak.

Question: How many defensive backs do you envision the Buckeyes signing when it's all said and done?