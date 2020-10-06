BuckeyeGrove - Recruiting Roundtable: OSU out for Malone, remaining targets, DT options

Some key news in the world of Ohio State football recruiting transpired on Monday as Rivals100 defensive tackle Tywone Malone left the program out of his top six. In this edition of "Recruiting Roundtable," BuckeyeGrove's Andy Anders and Joseph Hastings share their reactions to this decision by Malone. The two of them also give their thoughts on who is the most important remaining 2021 target for Ohio State and backup options at defensive tackle.

Who is the most important remaining 2021 target for Ohio State?

Anders: I’ll start off by saying the Buckeyes aren’t in do-or-die mode at any position in this class. They’ve filled all their major needs with high-end talent, and are now more so looking to add can’t-miss players, luxury items and depth pieces at this stage. All that being said, my pick would be five-star offensive tackle Tristan Leigh. Ohio State may not be considered the favorite for him like it is with fellow five-stars J.T. Tuimoloau and Emeka Egbuka, but honestly comparing the future of the offensive line to the future of the defensive line or receiver rooms is what swung my opinion toward Leigh on this one. Should redshirt junior guard Wyatt Davis and redshirt junior center Josh Myers both leave for the NFL Draft after this season, Ohio State’s projected offensive line could start running short on proven commodities in the future. There’s a few former highly-touted prospects among the first- and second-year big men, such as guard Harry Miller and tackle Paris Johnson, but the room is rounded out by more former three-star guys than most others in Columbus. If the Buckeyes want to keep the caliber of offensive lines they’ve enjoyed in recent years down the road, they’ll need to land more recruits like Leigh. Whether or not he can make the recruiting summit on Oct. 24 will be huge -- otherwise, Ohio State may not have the visits in hand to pull it off. Hastings: I'm going to have to agree with Andy on this one for all the reasons he mentioned above, and a couple of more. The Buckeyes did just land a commitment from Zenuae Michalski, but the competition for him was not extremely high. Sure, Florida State and Penn State arrived with late offers and Louisville was always appealing given his distance to the school, but these are not powerhouse football programs that Ohio State had to go up against. Whereas with Tristan Leigh, all of his finalists are elite teams with rich traditions, especially recently. In the mix for the third-ranked offensive tackle on Rivals are Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Ohio State and Oklahoma. Besides Oklahoma, all of the programs Leigh is considering have won a national championship in the past six years. Leigh has a lot of options to weigh, and his recruitment continues to take different turns. Once viewed a Clemson lean, all of the momentum started to go in LSU's favor in the early parts of the summer. Now, a trio of FutureCast predictions have flowed in for Oklahoma. If Ohio State is somehow able to hold off all of these schools and wind up with an NLI from Leigh on Signing Day, it would be one of their top recruiting victories in recent memory. For that reason, he is, in my opinion, the most important remaining target for Ryan Day's staff.

Reactions to Tywone Malone leaving Ohio State out of his top six?

Anders: I admit to not being as connected as Joseph on this one -- my rolodex isn’t coming off its hinges with contacts for the class of 2021 -- but from all that I know about Tywone Malone’s recruitment, I was surprised. Ohio State was considered at least a leader, if not the leader. Baseball probably played a large part in Malone’s decision to leave the Buckeyes out. It’s a known fact the 300-pounder wants to play both sports in college, with Austin Price at VolsQuest reporting baseball would be the deciding factor for him. And while the interest from Ohio State’s football team was always there for Malone, it’s unclear if the baseball program felt the same way. Even if Ohio State head baseball coach Greg Beals and the staff did feel as though Malone made a good addition to their team, there’s no guarantee the interest was there on his part. The Buckeyes’ baseball team went on a surprising Big Ten title run in 2019, but haven’t made it out of NCAA tournament regionals since 2003. That wouldn’t explain Rutgers making his top 6, however, as the Scarlet Knights haven’t even made an NCAA tournament in baseball since 2007. And, obviously, Rutgers isn’t known as the class of the Big Ten in football. Several other teams on Malone’s shortlist aren’t seen as cream of the crop baseball schools either. Still, I don’t have any inside information to offer here. I’ll end on this note: 30 of the 36 players on Ohio State’s current baseball roster are from Ohio. Hastings: I am not too shocked based on the information I was given a couple of weeks ago. I was told by a source close to the Buckeyes baseball team that there was "nothing to share" about their pursuit of Malone at the time, but they would reach out to me if there was anything to talk about. That never transpired, and Malone subsequently left Ohio State out of his top six on Monday. Also, Tyleik Williams getting the green light to commit to the school over a month ago was, in hindsight, a sign that the tide may have been turning with Malone and Ohio State. Simply put, Ohio State's football program wanted Malone significantly more than the baseball team wanted him. I believe if the baseball staff had been in touch with him on a regular basis, then the Buckeyes are on this list. It is clear to me, based on his recent interview with Price, that Malone wants to play baseball professionally. That could change from now until he gets to college, but this appears to be his plan. This is definitely unfortunate for the Buckeyes as a source told me that Malone is an exceptional defensive tackle and only got better this past offseason. Malone brings incredible athleticism, strength, footwork and size to the trenches, so this is certainly a tough miss for the staff, especially since it wasn't for a lack of effort on their part.

Who should the Buckeyes explore at DT given Malone's decision?