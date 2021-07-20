Recruiting Roundtable: Ohio State cookout, 2022 linebackers, OT recruiting

After hosting over 200 visitors last month, Erin Dunston, Mark Pantoni, Ryan Day and the rest of Ohio State's program are ready to get back to work. Later this week, on Sunday, a nearly four-week dead period is set to expire, thus allowing prospects to start taking college visits again. The Buckeyes are looking to capitalize on this as they are gearing up for a cookout on July 29. In this edition of Recruiting Roundtable, Carson MacRae and Joseph Hastings share their thoughts on how important of an event this will be for Ohio State. They also talk about five-star linebacker Shawn Murphy's upcoming decision, as well as which elite 2023 offensive tackles they envision the Buckeyes landing.

Question: Five-star linebacker Shawn Murphy, who is set to commit on Aug. 1, is likely heading elsewhere. What happened here, and do the Buckeyes land another LB in this class?

MacRae: I recently submitted a FutureCast for Shawn Murphy to end up with Alabama. I spoke to my best source in Alabama who gave me the rundown on the way he sees the way this played out. He informed me that Murphy was pretty sold on Ohio State from the get-go, which made it really tough for any other programs to hop into the mix and feel good about their situation. When Ohio State completed its linebackers core with CJ Hicks, Gabe Powers, and Dasan McCullough, it looked like the writing was on the wall for Murphy. In fact, my source told me Murphy mentioned that the Ohio State staff even started to let him know that they would have to see what happens in terms of other recruits. As well, he mentioned that Saban was relentless on Murphy and continued his efforts on recruiting the Rivals.com five-star LB. I think Ohio State felt pretty good in the spot they were in with those three guys and the goal was always to take just three. I can definitely say that even I myself was caught off guard by McCullough's decommitment. However, that should have opened the doors for Murphy. Unfortunately for the Ohio State staff, it was far too late to really get back in the mix of this one as Murphy may have felt like an afterthought. Now, are the Buckeyes still trying to land a third guy? Absolutely! I can see them trying to press late for guys like Jaishawn Barham or Justin Medlock. I could even see them at this time right now trying to flip Rutgers commit Anthony Johnson. I know at least among some recruits they have mentioned that name to keep an eye on. On the other side of it, though, I also can see them just taking the elite two linebackers already in the class in Hicks and Powers if they do not feel that any of those other players will be able to fit the mold they’re looking for. Hastings: As you can see on his Rivals.com profile, my FutureCast for Murphy to wind up with the Buckeyes was submitted all the way back in November. Murphy’s recruitment may have been wrapped up already had Ohio State decided to press for him and make him as big of a priority as Hicks, Powers and McCullough were for them. They had all of the momentum for Murphy, but they wanted to wait out this process and play the long game with the Virginia-based prospect. As we saw with Aliou Bah earlier this year, recruits want to go to a place where they are both wanted and needed by a school. The Buckeyes liked both Bah and Murphy, but other priorities in their 2022 class interfered with their pursuit of them. I’m still waiting to hear more here as LSU is a major contender as well and Florida is in the mix, so I don’t want to flip my pick twice before his decision is made. Either way, I’m expecting Murphy to wind up choosing an SEC school come Aug. 1 and not Ohio State or Penn State, the other two finalists in his top five. As for where they go from here, I think Al Washington will focus his attention on Carson Tabaracci the remainder of this class. There are some other linebackers they could circle back around to on their offer list, but I don’t see how Murphy – a prospect they slow-played – committing elsewhere would lead to them circling back to those other options. In my opinion, Tabarraci, who reeled in an offer just last month, seems to be the likeliest addition to this classif they end up taking another linebacker. It’s also worth noting that the Buckeyes could just stick with Hicks and Powers. They have 17 commits right now, but none of them are defensive linemen, and we know they could potentially add two more safeties and two more offensive linemen. There is a sense of urgency to add linebackers as the top four players at the position group from last year are gone, but Washington and company want to get their guys; as a result, I could see them sticking with the two they have now and going all in in the 2023 class for prospects like Anthony Hill and Malik Bryant.

Question: Ohio State is slated to host a cookout on July 29. How important is this event, which will feature CJ Hicks, Derrick LeBlanc, Richard Young and others?

MacRae: This event is going to be major for a lot of high-end prospects. I think there is no bigger target than Richard Young here, though. Young now has to be the priority target for the Buckeyes at the running position as Treyaun Webb just committed to Oklahoma. The Buckeyes are in a great position as it stands right now to land Young’s services, but I think this has to be a closing event for him. If Tony Alford and Ryan Day can reaffirm their strong position with Young, I think they get an earlier commitment than expected down the road. This would be huge as the Buckeyes could land a top-four running back in two of the past three classes. Obviously, the Buckeyes need to really widen the gap here for Payton Kirkland as well as he has to be one of the Buckeyes’ top offensive lineman targets for the 2023 class. Kirkland growing up watching the Buckeyes and his mom being a major fan of the program gives the Ohio State staff a chance to take a major lead and run away with this one. The SEC is the real competition here; I do not expect any ACC schools like Clemson or North Carolina to be a factor in this one. It will just be a matter of if the Buckeyes can fend off those southern schools. Of course, I reported on Derrick LeBlanc in our latest Skull Session but just to recap, I definitely believe the Buckeyes are in a good position and can shut this recruitment down soon. With LeBlanc’s dad being a major advocate of the Buckeyes and Larry Johnson specifically, I can’t imagine Leblanc not becoming a Buckeye at this time. This event on the 29th is going to be major but with “Captain Buckeye” CJ Hicks there, I have a feeling he’s going to be able to push at least one of these targets to commit following the event. Keep an eye out following the event as I expect several players to be on Boom watch from August 1-7. Hastings: This could end up being a massive event for the Buckeyes that leads to multiple commitments in the 2023 class. That’s not an exaggeration. Just look at the precedence set by a couple of other schools that hosted events this summer. Clemson’s Elite Retreat led to the Tigers landing five four-stars in the month and a week that has passed since then. Included in that group were Rivals100 prospects Daylen Everette and Keon Sabb, as well as Jihaad Campbell and Toriano Pride. Also, Oklahoma’s ChampU BBQ has paid dividends for Lincoln Riley’s program. The Sooners landed Rivals100 running back Gavin Sawchuk, as well as priority 2023 targets Malachi Nelson and Treyaun Webb in the past few days. I expect Ohio State to also gain a lot of recruiting momentum following their upcoming cookout. We’re still in the process of confirming visitors for the event, but we already know of four Rivals100 targets that are going to be in town: Derrick LeBlanc, Luke Montgomery, Richard Young and Payton Kirkland. I spoke about all three of them in this past weekend’s Skull Session, but I want to highlight LeBlanc. In my opinion, he is one of the likeliest candidates, perhaps the likeliest, to commit to the Buckeyes following the event. Ohio State is not only a school he’s visited twice this summer, but they are currently the leader in his recruitment. I always take a college being labeled No. 1 with a grain of salt, but not here. The reason is that LeBlanc is putting his money where his mouth is by spending the time and resources required to visit Columbus. There are other schools he could be checking out following the conclusion of a yearlong-plus dead period, though Ohio State is one he continues to keep coming back to. You also have to keep an eye out for Montgomery. I have a FutureCast in for the Buckeyes to land him as I heard Ryan Day’s staff knocked it out of the park during his two visits last month, specifically the first one on June 1. I heard that it is possible Montgomery could wind up wrapping his recruitment before or after his junior campaign. With his football season beginning on Aug. 20, I would not be shocked if the Rivals100 offensive lineman does commit shortly after Ohio State’s cookout. There are also other players that will make their way on to the list of visitors over the next few days. Prospects like Kayin Lee and in-state o-lineman Josh Padilla have said they’re considering return trips to the school, and those are a couple of other candidates that could commit in the near future. Like Carson mentioned above, those days following the cookout on July 29 could feature a Boom or two for the Buckeyes.

Question: Does Ohio State land an elite OT in the loaded 2023 class? If so, who?