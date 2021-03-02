BuckeyeGrove - Recruiting Roundtable: Grayes, missing on Will Johnson, 2022 RBs

We are continuing our weekly Recruiting Roundtable articles, but with a new name this time around: Carson MacRae. MacRae will be taking over Andy Anders' spot in this series, and will be contributing to BuckeyeGrove's recruiting coverage as well. In this edition of Recruiting Roundtable, MacRae and Joseph Hastings share their thoughts on Rivals250 wideout Kyion Grayes' recent pledge to Ryan Day's program. They also discuss the impact of Will Johnson teaming up with Michigan, as well as which 2022 running back target they believe Ohio State will end up receiving a commitment from.

Question: What are your thoughts on Kyion Grayes joining Ohio State's class?

MacRae: Kyion Grayes is a player who’s going to compete hard and bring a winning attitude to Columbus. Kyion’s high school team has had great success since he’s arrived in the program and, make no mistake about it, he is a major part of that. With his will to win and how he can make plays late in games, he’s the guy you’ll want the ball thrown to late in the 4th quarter. I really like this pickup, and expect him to be a real game-changer in an already elite receiving class. Hastings: Grayes is an under-ranked wide receiver who is continuing to bolster his stock in the offseason. At 6-foot-1, 170 pounds, Grayes combines solid speed, route running and secure hands to make him a problem for any defender. He's attended numerous camps in the offseason, and has been a nightmare for opposing defensive backs. This has led to him reeling in offers from Auburn, Nebraska, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC and Utah since the beginning of December. That brings me to my main takeaway from his commitment: Ohio State's talent evaluation. Grayes was not an unknown prospect when he was offered by the Buckeyes in October, but no powerhouse football programs were in pursuit of him at that time. He was committed to Arizona, and had received offers from the likes of Arizona State, Iowa State, Miami and Michigan State. For Brian Hartline and company to scope him out well before he became more known on the national level is a testament to their ability to scout players who aren't necessarily the highest ranked at the time they offer them. My other main takeaway here is that Ohio State is simply continuing to lock down their own backyard and win key battles in other states. They beat out Texas for Caleb Burton and Quinn Ewers, usurped Florida to land Jaheim Singletary, and won against Arizona/Arizona State and others for Grayes.

The program is operating on another level when it comes to recruiting in the 2022 cycle.

Question: How big of a miss was five-star CB Will Johnson?

MacRae: Well, I find it really hard to label this one as a miss. Any time a class already has a current five-star at the position, it makes it very hard to land another. What I will say is Jaheim Singletary is the higher ranked prospect and there is a reason for that. Hastings: I agree with Carson on this one. Look, this was going to be a difficult battle to win from the very beginning. Johnson being a legacy prospect, living roughly an hour away from Ann Arbor, and giving the new coaches on the staff a chance to win him over put Ohio State in a tough position. Had Johnson not been the son of a former Wolverine and had he lived anywhere else in the Midwest, the Buckeyes likely would have won this one. He even told our own Josh Helmholdt that they were his leader following his visit to Columbus last year. So, while this was a tough one from the very beginning, Ohio State made a strong push to land the fourth-ranked cornerback on Rivals, and almost succeeded. I would also like to add that this one is not over whatsoever. What if Michigan has yet another disappointing season? What if Johnson attends their home game against the Buckeyes, and his future school loses in blowout fashion? Is it possible Johnson still takes his officials? These unknowns lead to me believe that Ohio State still has a shot here, at least more of a chance than they have of flipping USC pledge Domani Jackson. Landing multiple five-star cornerbacks, especially one over a rival, would be huge for a Buckeyes squad that needs reinforcements in the secondary.

Question: If you had to predict today, which 2022 running back do you believe ends up signing with the Buckeyes?