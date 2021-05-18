Recruiting Roundtable: Dennis-Sutton, 2022 WR recruiting, new RB target?

This has been an interesting past few days as some new names have been revealed to be on Ohio State's radar. Last week, we heard about the Buckeyes being in touch with 2022 wideout Landon Samson, a teammate of five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers. Over the past 24 hours, we have seen Ohio State dip into the recruitment of borderline five-star pass rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton, and Rivals100 running back Trevor Etienne said he's been in touch with the staff. In this edition of Recruiting Roundtable, we share our reaction to Dennis-Sutton being offered, the possibility of Etienne becoming an option, and how many wide receivers we believe the Buckeyes will end up signing.

Question: Less than 24 hours ago, the Buckeyes dished out an offer to borderline five-star defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton. What do you make of this offer?

MacRae - Yesterday, Ohio State extended an offer to a major class of 2022 DE in Dani Dennis-Sutton. This offer comes as a bit of a surprise as it would appear that the Buckeyes have jumped into the mix a little late for such a highly regarded prospect. I will say, though, this offer would not have come if the Ohio State staff did not feel something was there. To be specific, I have reached out to a few people to see why the offer came now, and it feels like the general consensus has been that Dennis-Sutton has been vocal that he would have to consider Ohio State in his recruitment if he were offered by the program. Dennis-Sutton is ranked as Rivals' No. 25 player in the country and is from the state of Maryland. Right now, he is considered to be a Penn State lean, but I have to imagine, without speaking to him personally yet, that a major factor is another major blue chip Maryland DE coming out of high school found a lot of success at Ohio State. Oftentimes now, you’ll see guys relate themselves to players who have been successful that have come from their area. I think that could be a big root of the offer coming at this time. With saying that, I think the Buckeyes will become an instant contender for Dennis-Sutton. Hastings - It's hard to say in the world of recruiting if an offer is too late for a program to make a push for a prospect. But, in this scenario, it does feel like the Buckeyes have their work cut out for them given how long it took to give Dennis-Sutton the green light. Think about this: Penn State, the program some believe is in the best position to land him, offered Dennis-Sutton over two years ago. You can get a lot of work done in just over seven months, but the Nittany Lions certainly have an advantage when it comes to the relationships he's built with the staff and his familiarity with each of their coaches. Moving past Penn State, Alabama and Georgia are a couple of other schools that are high on his list. Both colleges offered Dennis-Sutton in spring 2020, and they're already guaranteed officials from the third-ranked strong-side defensive end on Rivals.com. I won't rule out Ohio State, however, for two reasons: Their success in the state of Maryland and Larry Johnson. Starting with their success in the state, the Buckeyes have signed seven prospects from Maryland dating back to the 2015 cycle, so there is a lot of familiarity here. Also, among those recruits were five-stars Chase Young and Keandre Jones, and Rivals100 quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. Poaching top prospects out of Maryland has not been a problem for Ohio State, and their connections in the state could assist them with Dennis-Sutton. Also, probably the most important factor here is Johnson. The d-line coach's resume speaks for itself, and that will be one of their strongest selling points to a player they got into the mix with less than a year before he's set to sign. We're hoping to catch up with Dennis-Sutton soon, but the biggest question here will be if he decides to take an official to Columbus or not. If so, the Buckeyes can't be ruled out of this one, so we'll provide any updates as we receive them.

Question: Rivals.com's Sam Spiegelman recently spoke with Rivals100 running back Trevor Etienne, who says he's been in touch with Tony Alford. What do you think about Etienne potentially being an option?

MacRae - Trevor Etienne is the younger brother of ex-Clemson running back Travis Etienne, so he obviously comes with some hype as his brother paved a great path for him at the next level. Etienne has been in contact with Ohio State’s running backs coach Tony Alford recently, and I do see an offer coming soon. However, with Etienne being a Clemson legacy, I ultimately believe he will end up a Tiger. The one interesting aspect I do see playing in Ohio State's favor is that Etienne is Rivals' No. 49 player and the Buckeyes aren’t in on any running backs who are ranked higher, so Etienne could see himself as the premier running back. Not to mention his relationship with Coach Alford seems fairly good and Etienne does want to visit Columbus even without an offer currently. We will keep an eye out on this one, but I see Buckeyes joining this recruitment a little too late. Hastings - When I read this article from Sam, it made me even more convinced that the Buckeyes are likely to sign two running backs in this class. Alford has been telling his targets about the possibility of this happening for a while now, but the recent offer to Omarion Hampton and the possibility of Etienne being offered makes this feel like it can become a reality for the second year in a row. I personally believe Etienne would be a solid second running back addition to this class, with most expecting the other running back to be Dallan Hayden. Although he's 5-foot-9, Etienne checks in at 209 pounds, and is very difficult to bring down in one-on-one situations. He is shifty with the ball in his hands, can change his direction on a dime, has great downfield speed, and quickly turns on the jets whenever he sees an open path for him to take. I'm also impressed with Etienne's crisp route running, both on his film and at the Rivals Camp Series event in Dallas last month, and he'll be a tough threat to defend with screens or wheel routes. It's still a little early in this one as Etienne says communication with Alford began just last week, so they're progressing through the first stages of their conversations. Clemson and several schools in the SEC are putting themselves in a great position to land him, but if Ohio State feels like they have a shot, I believe they'll pull the trigger on an offer.

Question: How many wide receivers do you believe the Buckeyes will sign in this class?