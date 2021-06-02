Recruiting Roundtable: Chances with JTT, Miller, most important visitor?

There is a lot to unpack in this week's edition of "Recruiting Roundtable." In the piece below, Carson MacRae and Joseph Hastings give their thoughts on J.T. Tuimoloau and what chance Ohio State has at landing him. They also share their reaction to Rivals250 defensive tackle Christen Miller visiting Columbus twice in the span of a month, and who they believe is the most important June visitor for the Buckeyes. Check out what both of them had to say below, and join the conversation at The Horseshoe Lounge.

Question: 2021 five-star defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau recently released his official visit schedule. What chance do you give Ohio State to land him?

MacRae - I personally really like Ohio State’s chances to land Tuimoloau. The Buckeyes have been considered the front runner for his services for almost a year now. Obviously, the major factor as to why he has not committed yet is due to him wanting to be able to visit before he makes a decision. With saying that, Tuimoloau has visited Alabama, Oregon, Washington and USC before and has still never considered committing to any of the programs. The Buckeyes have remained the leader throughout this whole process as Larry Johnson has truly been the major factor here. Tuimoloau does not talk to any insiders from anywhere outside of one west coast insider. The information that has continued to circulate around JTT is that development for the NFL is ultimately what powers his recruitment. The fact alone that Tuimoloau is looked at as a Buckeye lean shows the power of Johnson here. On the other hand, many following this recruitment are nervous that Alabama will get the final visit. I know it also has come to surface that Saban has taken over this recruitment personally. He is leading the charge here and many may think that is a bad thing for the Buckeyes. But what does that tell you about Saban’s thoughts on defensive line coach Freddie Roach? I think it could actually be seen as a negative as Tuimoloau realizes the biggest relationship he needs to have is with the coach who is going co-develop him. If Saban does not even trust his own positional coach enough to win this recruitment, then what does that say about how he feels his chances are right now? There’s a lot of speculation here, but I think at the end of the day, Larry Johnson’s resume wins out here. Hastings - If I had to divide all of Tuimoloau’s finalists into a pie chart in terms of which programs have the best shot at landing him, then this is how I would make the list. I would start off by giving Washington a 10 percent chance. The Huskies are the in-state school, he’d have his family right next to him, and a couple of former teammates are with UW. While they shouldn’t be completely counted out, I think most would be stunned if Tuimoloau goes with the Huskies. Next up, I’m giving Oregon a 15 percent chance to land him. The Ducks present an opportunity to be close but not too close to home, and Mario Cristobal is one of the best recruiters at head coach in all of college football. They’re also more likely to contend for Pac-12 titles in the future, thus my decision to give them a better shot with Tuimoloau than Washington. Continuing the trend of increasing the increments by five, I give USC a 20 percent chance here. Tuimoloau has several family members who are Trojan fans, the school is close to some of his other relatives, USC has been recruiting well as of late, and one of his good friends, Julien Simon, plays for the team. Not surprisingly, I have Alabama second here, and I’d say they have a 25 percent chance. Nick Saban can never be counted out, the championship pedigree speaks for itself, and the Crimson Tide getting the last visit is significant here. One could make the argument that this is a neck-and-neck race between them and Ohio State, and that the others have a lot of ground to make up when he visits them. Finally, we arrive at the Buckeyes, who I give a 30 percent chance in the Tuimoloau Sweepstakes. Larry Johnson’s resume is impeccable, the opportunity for early playing time is there, and there’s obviously the Washington-to-Columbus pipeline that’s been in effect the past two cycles. Also, one of Tuimoloau's uncles even said he believes OSU has the edge right now. This one is going to absolutely come down to his visits and how he feels after them, but I’m sticking with my Buckeyes FutureCast ahead of these trips.

Question: Christen Miller will be visiting today, marking the first of two trips to Columbus this month. Is Ohio State in the driver's seat here?

MacRae - I absolutely think the Buckeyes are in the driver's seat with Christen Miller. He has done everything Larry Johnson has asked of him, whether it’s trying to take two visits to Columbus or following new techniques from Zoom calls. There’s a lot of positives going on here. The Buckeyes are really prioritizing defensive linemen in the 2022 and 2023 cycles. With the staff trying to load up on top level talent, I think they will be rolling out the red carpet for Miller as they know they have as good of a chance as anyone right now to land him. On top of that, Miller already is pretty familiar with the 2022 class and fellow Georgia native Bennett Christian. The two talk often, and Christian is doing his job of trying to continue to build that pipeline in the state of Georgia by recruiting Miller. The fact that Miller is going to have a chance to hang out with the current prospects more than just once is another good sign that should show he’s trending towards the Buckeyes. Miller has mentioned before he wants to feel like the prioritized defensive tackle in the class, and he absolutely would be with the Buckeyes, as Ohio State is going to miss on Walter Nolen. I think this one ends up all Ohio State, with him not being as serious on Georgia and I don’t see the USC's staff being able to get him to make the move to the Pac-12. I just don’t see any route where Miller doesn’t end up a Buckeye, unless Bear Alexander were to decommit from Georgia. Hastings - I can’t help but think that Ohio State getting Miller on campus twice in the span of a month gives them the momentum in his recruitment. The reason for this is the timing of his visits. So, after not being able to meet any coaches in person for nearly 15 months, the first staff members Miller will interact with are from the Buckeyes. This allows the program to set the tone, and also the bar, for his visits in the coming weeks. Then, after taking officials to USC and Louisville, Miller will return back to Columbus for an OV the final weekend of June. So, on top of making a strong first impression, Ohio State will possibly be the last school Miller sees before committing. He doesn’t have a timeline set, but it’s not unreasonable to think Miller wouldn’t pull the trigger following his visits. After all, he was initially slated to commit on April 4, so he may have pushed it back in order to see all of his top options and their coaches face to face. Another reason I think this is a huge visit that benefits the Buckeyes greatly is that Miller was already on campus back in October. It was a self-guided trip, but it’s not like he has never seen the school in person before. Miller going on his own dime a few weeks before he enjoys a fully paid trip to Columbus puts the Buckeyes in a really good spot here. I think USC and Ohio State are the top two programs in his recruitment, but I believe the Buckeyes have the advantage at this time.

Question: Who is the most important visitor in June for Ohio State?