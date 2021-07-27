Recruiting Roundtable: Rivals100 DE to visit, BBQ expectations, 2023 QBs

Although there is not a large group of visitors that are slated to be in Columbus for this Thursday's cookout, a big name was recently added to the expected list of attendees. Earlier today, BuckeyeGrove confirmed that Rivals100 defensive end Kenyatta Jackson. will be taking a multi-day visit to Ohio State starting tomorrow. If you recall, Jackson also made his way up to the school during the final weekend of last month for his official visit.

In this edition of Recruiting Roundtable, Carson MacRae and Joseph Hastings share their thoughts on Jackson's decision to visit tOSU again this summer. They also reveal who they believe is the likeliest to commit to Ohio State following this week's cookout, and which quarterback, if any, they envision Ryan Day's staff signing in the 2023 class.

Question: There is some big news this week as Rivals100 DE Kenyatta Jackson Jr. will take his second visit to Ohio State in as many months. What is our reaction to him taking a four-day visit to Columbus from Wednesday through Saturday?

MacRae: Personally, I believe Kenyatta Jackson is going to end up in this class. I do have a FutureCast submitted for him to land with the Buckeyes. The way I see it now is the Buckeyes really like him as a fit for the strong-side edge rusher and Jackson’s family is major fans of Larry Johnson’s work, which is something we feel like we mention every week. But it can’t be said enough how much of a factor Johnson is in recruiting these top level targets. The reason I believe Jackson joins the program is more or less because I’m still skeptical if the Buckeyes can land Enai White. Currently, I believe that if White were to join the Buckeyes that it would deter Jackson away from Columbus and push him towards Oklahoma, who I believe is his second choice right now. White is being looked at as the priority target there, along with Omari Abor, and Jackson realizes the line gets longer for playing time if he’s the third edge rusher in the class. However, like I said, I think there isn’t enough there for me to feel confident in White yet, which leads me to believe this class ends up with Jackson, Caden Curry and possibly Abor. Curry is going to be used a lot inside and will play most weak-side pressure, so there would be no real depth battles between Curry and Jackson. There is also the possibility that you get both White and Jackson if Abor decides to go to Bama or Oklahoma. Regardless, there is no scenario we see Abor, Jackson and White all in one class… Larry Johnson is an unbelievable recruiter but that may even too big for him to pull off. Hastings: It definitely caught me off guard when I confirmed today that Jackson will be visiting this week. Besides his father previously saying on Sunday that they weren’t going to take any additional trips this summer, I was surprised to hear that Ohio State would be their only visit in this short quiet period at the end of July. Not only that, but Jackson is slated to be in town for a total of four days, longer than his official visit from a month ago. I see this as a significant victory for the Buckeyes in their pursuit of Jackson; Oklahoma is high in the mix, but him opting to visit Columbus over Norman could be a sign of where he’s currently leaning. His father says Alabama is also a finalist, but this one is going to come down to the Buckeyes and Sooners, in my opinion. With this being a close race, Jackson’s upcoming visit could ultimately wind up in buzz surrounding the Buckeyes during or shortly after the conclusion of his trip. I’m inclined to submit a FutureCast, but I want to see how the first day or two of his visit plays out; Jackson joining forces with Ohio State in the near future is absolutely a realistic possibility based on what I’ve heard. Now, this is not to say that tOSU is a lock to land Jackson. His family currently has a trip to Oklahoma planned for the weekend of Sept. 11. If Jackson heads into that visit uncommitted, then the Sooners could take firm control of the driver’s seat in his recruitment. But, however, with the combination of this upcoming visit, the length of their stay in Columbus, Larry Johnson having pushed for this trip and what I’ve been hearing behind the scenes, Jackson is someone I’ll likely be putting on commitment watch this week.

Question: As mentioned above, this Thursday will feature Ohio State's cookout. Which visitor do you believe is the likeliest to commit following the event?

MacRae: Now, this cookout has some big names, like Payton Kirkland, Luke Montgomery and Derrick LeBlanc. I know we’ve touched on this a little bit in a previous Skull Session about how confident I feel in these three guys. Ideally, I think LeBlanc is the guy who should be considered most likely based off of how well of a relationship he has with Johnson and the rest of the staff. Furthermore, he has been able to visit campus more than once and has a feel for the facilities. However, I think this plays out differently. From what I’ve been told, the Buckeyes are really going to press for Montgomery at this event with him being an in-state player and priority target. Everyone is aware of how much stock this staff puts in having am alpha leader from Ohio being the main recruiter in the class the way we’ve seen from CJ Hicks and Jack Sawyer in the 2021 and 2022 cycles. I think this is where the full-court press comes and Montgomery ultimately becomes the first player to join Ohio States 2023 class. Hastings: To be honest, I am inclined to go with Jackson for all of the reasons I previously listed above. Jackson’s interest in being coached by someone who his father refers to as “the best DL coach in the NCAA,” Ohio State being in his top three, and the Buckeyes receiving a visit over Alabama and Oklahoma, along with his dad saying a decision may arrive soon, could mean a commitment shortly follows the visit. For this section, however, I am going to go with 2023 defensive end Derrick LeBlanc. Look, being someone who hails from Florida, making the trip up to Ohio is not a short drive. If you’re flying roundtrip like LeBlanc and his parents have done, then it’s not a cheap visit, either. Factor in hotel stays and food costs since these are all unofficial visits, and you’re getting an expensive trip either way. So, for LeBlanc to take not one, not two, but three visits to Ohio State in the span of less than two full months indicates to me that there could be something brewing here. Also, the top-40 overall rising junior told me last week that the program sits atop his leaderboard, so the Buckeyes are already the ones to beat heading into this visit. I also found it very interesting that during our conversation over a week ago, LeBlanc did not outright deny the possibility of committing following this upcoming trip to Columbus. I asked LeBlanc if him joining forces with the Buckeyes after the cookout could happen, and he said, “I don’t know. Y’all probably will see,” with a laugh. This isn’t the case of me hearing from sources that LeBlanc is going to commit to Ohio State in the near future; it is simply putting together the pieces of the puzzle and coming to an outcome I can see being played out in the coming days. I think Jackson is a close second followed by Josh Padilla, but I’m going with LeBlanc in this response.

Question: Which 2023 quarterback do you see Ohio State signing?