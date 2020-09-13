Earlier this week, Rivals250 defensive back Xavier Nwankpa added a couple of more offers to his impressive resume.

On Monday, the 12th-ranked safety in the 2022 cycle saw Ohio State and Penn State dip into his recruitment. Nwankpa is now armed with 18 offers, with eight of those being from programs in the Big Ten.

The Iowa-based junior spoke with BuckeyeGrove about his reaction to Ryan Day’s program giving him the green light, his recent conversation with the staff, his skill set and much more.

“Super excited,” Nwankpa said of his reaction to the offer. “Honestly, didn’t think it was going to happen. It was one of my dream schools out there. So, super excited. They’re just a school I grew up watching. Ohio State, LSU were just basically those. And Clemson.”