Emerging as one of the top sophomores in the state of Ohio is linebacker Gabe Powers of Marysville. The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder recently added an offer from Ohio State to his list that also includes Michigan, Tennessee, Florida State, Colorado, and Boston College.

Powers spoke with BuckeyeGrove about landing the offer from the Buckeyes earlier this month, as well as his recent visit to Columbus to see the Scarlet and Gray defeat Penn State this past weekend.