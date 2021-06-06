Recent commit Kye Stokes is all smiles following Ohio State official visit
It's been an important few weeks for Florida-based safety Kye Stokes.
On April 26, Stokes hauled in an offer from the Buckeyes, marking yet another coveted offer he landed in the spring. He wasted little time pulling the trigger on the offer as the three-star prospect committed to Ohio State just six days later.
Most recently, Stokes had a chance to venture up to Columbus to experience his future home and meeting the coaches for the first time.
In the piece below, Stokes spoke with BuckeyeGrove about how his time at the school went, his message to other recruits, thoughts on Ohio State's off-the-field programs, and much more.
"It was very fun. Very fun," Stokes said. "Meet the coaching staff face to face. It was a great experience. Getting to talk with the coaches face to face was great. Getting to learn from them, ask some questions, get some real-time feedback helped a lot. It made me want to come to Ohio State even more to continue to get developed and be a student of the game from those guys."
A pair of staff members that Stokes chopped it up with a lot throughout the course of his visit were Kerry Coombs and Matt Barnes. These will be his primary coaches at the next level, so furthering those bonds in person was an important part of this weekend.
Stokes says his conversations with Barnes and Coombs mostly revolved around football and how he can improve his craft in the future.
"Talking with both of them, we went over a little bit of film and some things that I could work on," Stokes said. "That's really what most of those conversations were about. Explaining the program to me in greater detail. Just kind of showing me the ropes a little bit. Not giving me too much, but just giving me some introductions.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news