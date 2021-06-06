Recent commit Kye Stokes is all smiles following Ohio State official visit

It's been an important few weeks for Florida-based safety Kye Stokes.

On April 26, Stokes hauled in an offer from the Buckeyes, marking yet another coveted offer he landed in the spring. He wasted little time pulling the trigger on the offer as the three-star prospect committed to Ohio State just six days later.

Most recently, Stokes had a chance to venture up to Columbus to experience his future home and meeting the coaches for the first time.

In the piece below, Stokes spoke with BuckeyeGrove about how his time at the school went, his message to other recruits, thoughts on Ohio State's off-the-field programs, and much more.

"It was very fun. Very fun," Stokes said. "Meet the coaching staff face to face. It was a great experience. Getting to talk with the coaches face to face was great. Getting to learn from them, ask some questions, get some real-time feedback helped a lot. It made me want to come to Ohio State even more to continue to get developed and be a student of the game from those guys."