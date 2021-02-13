This has certainly been a special week for Tre Wisner.

Prior to this week, the sophomore out of the Lone Star State had yet to receive an offer to play football at the collegiate level. Since Feb. 10, however, Wisner has scooped up offers from over a handful of programs, including ones from Florida State, Texas and USC.

Another school that dipped into his recruitment over the past few days was The Ohio State University. Wisner says he was all smiles after the Buckeyes extended an offer to him on Wednesday.

“Growing up, the Buckeyes were really one of my dream schools,” Wisner told BuckeyeGrove. “So, getting an offer from there really just boosted my confidence and let me know to keep working, and everything will pay off.”