COLUMBUS, Ohio-- Under normal circumstances, losing a starting receiver on pace for over 500 yards hurts a team's passing attack.

While the foot injury that ended the regular season of junior Austin Mack is not the circumstance the Buckeyes wanted, they've proven they have more than enough pieces to fill the gap.

"That's a ripple effect through the whole zone six, because we're use to rotating two at each position. Now someone has to move over," redshirt senior receiver Terry McLaurin said. "But when you come in at wide receiver you should know all the positions. I feel that's the benefit of the way we teach our offense at the wide receiver position."