BuckeyeGrove - Recapping the events of the B1G Parent's Protest in Chicago

ROSEMONT, Ill. – Families of athletes from several Big Ten schools took part in a Friday protest in front (more or less after being moved by the authorities) of the conference offices.

Turnout may have been smaller than hoped for after the Big Ten released a statement midweek stating that it would not be going back and re-evaluating the potential for fall athletics, taking some of the air out of the balloon.

But for those who did show up, it was a chance to get in front of the media and explain their position, ask again for the conference commissioner to be more transparent in communications with the programs, athletes and families and hopefully create some sort of dialogue.

Did it work?

The Big Ten offices were empty as everyone has been working remotely for some time since the COVID outbreak but there is no way of ignoring the coverage that this event got on a national level.

Our staff breaks it down as Griffin Strom, Marcus Horton and Jacob Benge all recap the events of the day.