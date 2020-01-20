COLUMBUS, Ohio – Only seven days ago the world of college football crowned its champion and now the long offseason really is here with September seemingly an eternity away for rabid college football fans.

The confetti was still fresh on the field of the Mercedes Benz Superdome as soon as the first national “way too early” rankings started coming out for the upcoming 2020 season and the consensus is that the Buckeyes will be right there once again as many prognosticators has Ohio State as the preseason No. 2 team, behind Clemson.

Why not? Ohio State returns a bulk of its team, a team that really was only one play away from being the College Football Playoff Championship Game. LSU loses more than just its Heisman Trophy winning quarterback in Joe Burrow as the playing and coaching rosters have both been gutted in just a few short days.