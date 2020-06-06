1. GEORGIA

Kirby Smart and Charlton Warren have done a really good job keeping Georgia at the front of the race for Grimes' commitment. The Dawgs made a lasting impression when he was able to visit earlier this year and the camaraderie that he felt with the current players and other recruits is really helping Georgia. Another visit to Athens could happen before a commitment but it is uncertain with the recruiting dead period in place.

*****

2. NORTH CAROLINA

North Carolina has made up significant ground in the last couple of months due to the efforts of defensive backs coach Dre Bly. The Tar Heels can offer early playing time and the significant role that he could play on the defense is very attractive. The proximity to home helps North Carolina, but the attraction of playing for a team that is on the rise gives North Carolina a boost. Expect the Tar Heels to continue to gain momentum, especially if they are the first team to host Grimes once the recruiting dead period is over.

*****

3. TEXAS A&M

Texas A&M has been involved in Grimes' recruitment since the beginning due to his family's close relationship with Jimbo Fisher. The departure of defensive backs coach Maurice Linguist to the Dallas Cowboys really hurt the Aggies, but T.J. Rushing has done a decent job building a strong relationship. The best thing for the Aggies right now is playing an actual game and showing Grimes what Rushing can do with those defensive backs.

*****

4. OHIO STATE