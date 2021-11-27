RB TreVeyon Henderson breaks Ohio State freshman touchdown record

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — TreVeyon Henderson made an impact from his very first catch for Ohio State, taking a 70-yard screen pass from redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud.

What it ended up starting was something special, something Ohio State hasn't seen since Maurice Clarett in 2002.

Saturday afternoon against Michigan, Henderson was able tp check something off his preseason list: breaking Clarett's record for most touchdowns by an Ohio State freshman in program history.

After a 1-yard touchdown against Michigan in the fourth quarter. the freshman running back took a 10-yard pass from Stroud breaking Clarett's record of 18 touchdowns he set 19 years ago.

Henderson is the fourth true freshman in Ohio State history to have more than 1,000 rushing yards with Robert Smith (1990), Clarret (2002) and J.K. Dobbins (2017).

The former four-star running back our of Hopewell, Va. has five multi-touchdown games in his first 11 games.

Henderson came into the Michigan State game averaging 7.32 yards per carry — second-best in college football behind Wisconsin's Braelon Allen.