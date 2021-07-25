RB or LB? Chambers will have his choice

INDIANAPOLIS –– A two-way player in high school at Blessed Trinity in Roswell, Georgia, speculation that Steele Chambers may end up switching from running back to linebacker at Ohio State has long followed the versatile talent during his collegiate tenure. Buckeye running back coach Tony Alford even addressed the rumor back in March, effectively shutting down the notion that Chambers would be exiting his position room ahead of the 2021 season. Temporarily, anyway. “I’ve heard that speculation, I’m not sure where it came from. It didn’t come out of this office,” Alford said at the start of spring. “That’s not something I’ve had any conversation with he, his family or with coach Day. Steele Chambers is focused on the best running back he can be.” However, Chambers was seen working closely with linebacker coach Al Washington during Ohio State’s high school camp sessions this summer, and was pictured with the unit at a recent excursion to Top Golf. It turns out there is something to the rumor after all, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day confirmed Friday at Big Ten Media Days, and it appears that Chambers will have his pick as far as what his position will be moving forward.

“He's at running back, but he's also moved around and done some different things with coach Washington,” Day said at Lucas Oil Stadium. “So we'll see, and it's really up to Steele in the end of where he feels most comfortable going into the season.” Day said that the conversation is not a new one. In fact, it had been a point of discussion during Chambers’ recruitment, with the questions about what position he might play leaving him to be classified as an “athlete” prospect by Rivals.com.