After a rollercoaster career at Ohio State, Rashod Berry will look to find a role in NFL by signing a free agent contract with the New England Patriots, according to sources.

Berry came to Ohio State in 2015 as a three-star defensive end, but he would convert to tight end for the final three years of his career.

The Ohio native would only catch 17 passes for 198 yards and four touchdowns, but his plays would come at significant moments for the Buckeyes.

Berry would haul in his fourth career touchdown in the Rose Bowl against Washington, but his biggest catch came earlier in the 2018 season. Berry was the recipient of a fourth-down throw from Dwayne Haskins to keep Ohio State's overtime drive alive in a 52-51 victory over Maryland.

Berry would play in 50 games during his career, and he would start four games at tight end..