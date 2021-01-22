The recruitment of Raesjon Davis is an example of why the world of college football recruiting is entertaining and always keeps you on your heels.

After being committed to LSU for nearly a year, Davis has essentially been viewed as a USC lock over these past few weeks. Over a half-dozen FutureCasts were submitted in favor of the Trojans on Davis' profile page in the aftermath of his decommitment as most figured he’d opt to stay close to home.

Well, just under 48 hours ago, it was revealed that the fourth-ranked senior in the state of California would be venturing out to Columbus with his parents this weekend. His father, Rashad Davis Sr., spoke with us ahead of the upcoming visit and why the Buckeyes remain high on his son’s list of options.

“I know we’re probably going to maybe meet with another recruit or two who’s coming out,” Davis Sr. told BuckeyeGrove. "We’ll probably try and go on the outskirts of the campus because I’m not even sure if you’re even allowed to go on campus. We’re just going to visit the city, maybe downtown. Just try to see what’s around the school just in case he decides to choose Ohio State.