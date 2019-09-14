BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – There will be a lot to digest from the Ohio State 51-10 win over Indiana on Saturday afternoon over the coming days. Are the Buckeyes pulling away from the pack in the Big Ten or is it too early to tell?

Has this team returned to its running roots on the heels of a 314-yard rushing performance fueled by big games from JK Dobbins and Master Teague.

Justin Fields was not as sharp as he would have liked to have been, is that cause for concern?

What about the slow start?

We tackle those topics and more in our Rapid Reaction podcast, recorded from the Indiana University football pressbox and fresh to our great members.

To follow Unscripted Ohio, subscribe, rate & review on:

SoundCloud

iTunes

Google Play

Spotify