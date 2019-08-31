COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Buckeyes came out on fire and then things slowed down but it was still good enough for a 45-21 win over Florida Atlantic on Saturday. Justin Fields made his first start as a Buckeye and it looked pretty good for the first nine minutes of the game.

We are heading to the Rapid Reaction podcast to get the latest as we touch upon several topics as Keaton Maisano and Braden Moles join the podcast.

* Initial thoughts on the game and biggest takeaways

* Justin Fields' day as a starter

* Has the defense found its stroke despite giving up 21 points?

* Early talk about Cincinnati