The Ohio State recruiting effort is not showing any indication that it is slowing down as Ryan Day and the Buckeyes have just landed Kourt Williams, a Rivals100 defensive star out of the Golden State of California.

What does this commitment mean for the Buckeyes though as their class continues to rise in the ranks? What does this mean for Ohio State’s recruiting effort as the class is nearly full with months until either the early or late National Signing Days?

We are rolling out a new feature today as we take to the airwaves and give you our rapid reactions with our newest podcasting project as Marc Givler gives his expertise on what all of this means as the Buckeyes are now up to 22 commits in the class of 2020.