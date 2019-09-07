COLUMBUS, Ohio – There were a lot of people who were nervous about this game with the Bearcats for the Buckeyes. An in-state foe with a lot of talent that is coming off of a 11-2 season with a former Buckeye great as head coach were all things that went into that thinking. When the game was over however, Luke Fickell was sprinting to the visitors locker room as he saw his team struggle for most of the day and on the wrong end of a 42-0 shutout win by the Buckeyes as Ohio State advances to 2-0 on the season.

JK Dobbins would run for 141 yards on 17 carries and two scores while Justin Fields would go 20-25 throwing the ball for 224 yards and two scores along with two scores on the ground to round out the day.

The Ohio State defense would not only hold Cincinnati off the scoreboard but would also add five sacks to the total and seven tackles for loss as Chase Young would add 1.5 to his total and Malik Harrison racked up 2.5 tackles for loss of his own.

As we do every week, shortly after the game we sat down for our weekly Rapid Reaction podcast as we talked about the game that was and looked at some big picture items.