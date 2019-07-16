The Buckeyes have struck again in the state of Arizona, this time landing Rivals100 safety Lathan Ransom out of Tucson (Ariz.) Salpoint high school. The newest member of Ryan Day’s class of 2020 checks in at 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds and is the nation’s No. 70 player according to Rivals.com’s rankings.

Ransom went to social media on Tuesday evening to make his pledge known as he picked Ohio State out of a group of five schools that included Notre Dame, Texas, Oklahoma and LSU to round out the grouping. With new Pac-12 schools in the mix, it was obvious that Ransom was set on going out of state and out of the region and the Buckeyes checked off all of the boxes.

Ransom joins quarterback Jack Miller out of Scottsdale (Ariz.) as Arizona prep stars set to make the trip east to Ohio State.

The Buckeyes had the final crack at Ransom before the July dead period with an official visit on the weekend of June 21st. It was Ohio State’s largest weekend to date in terms of number of official visitors and it has paid off quite well in terms of recruits so far for the Buckeyes.