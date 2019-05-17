TUCSON, Ariz. – The Buckeyes are going to be busy over the next several weeks as summer official visits will start to ramp up. Rivals100 safety Lathan Ransom has his visit in place for the weekend of June 21st, and that visit will mark his fifth and final official visit.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder has already taken visits to Oklahoma and LSU and has visits set for Notre Dame and Texas before visiting the Buckeyes.

Ohio State already has had Ransom on campus before, albeit a short visit consisting of a couple of hours after Ransom had left a visit at Notre Dame. The official visit will provide a much more thorough picture of what the Buckeyes are all about and what they have planned for Ransom should he decide to commit to Ohio State at some point.

Ransom has already been working on developing relationships with the Ohio State coaches and feels that things are going well with the Buckeyes.

"I have grown a great relationship with coach (Jeff) Hafley and coach (Ryan) Day. I talk to them every other day honestly. I can't wait to get back up there.

Of particular note is that relationship with Hafley who is back in the college game after moving over to the NFL in 2012 and most recently served as the secondary coach of the Niners.

"He knows what the NFL is looking for, he knows how to prepare you for the NFL, and he is going to bring great schemes that the NFL might use to college football," Ransom said.

Plenty of coaches will sell that they know what it takes to get to the next level, but Ransom is impressed with Hafley's pedigree in the league.

"Some other coaches claim that they get DBs to the NFL and they claim they know what the NFL is looking for but with coach Hafley, he has something to back it up because he knows exactly what they are looking for and knows exactly what they want you to bring to the table," Ransom added.

With that official visit coming up, what is it that Ransom needs to really see from the Buckeyes?

"I know there are going to be a couple of other players with me, see how they feel about Ohio State," Ransom said. "See what they like and dislike about Ohio State. (Also) to get a good feel about the coaches and spend more time with the coaches because I was only with them for a little bit of time. Just get to know them a little better. Get to see really what coach Day wants to do with his program. Just get a vibe of what it is like to be (a player) at Ohio State, what it is like for everyday life."

Ransom will be going to Ohio State a week later than his high school teammate, running back Bijan Robinson. It seems as if they made a conscious decision to go up on separate weeks for a multitude of reasons.

"I think that it is better that we go separately so he gets his own experience and I get my own experience," Ransom said. "He is an offensive guy and I am a defensive guy, so it really doesn’t make sense that we go up at the same time to me personally. I really can't wait to see what he feels about it and then compare it to how my experience goes with it."

Ohio State quarterback commit, and fellow Arizonan Jack Miller is a friend of both Ransom and Robinson. You had better believe that he has been in their ears about Ohio State.

"We are really close," Ransom said. "His message is that Ohio State is always one of those schools that has the possibility of winning a national championship every year. He explains to me how it is a brotherhood there and it is a family there, which I saw on my own visit. Then he explains that coach Day, he really believes in what coach Day is doing."

When might a decision come?

"My birthday is in July, so I was kind of thinking about committing around there but if it comes down to it, I might want to see a couple of games and see what all of the programs are doing, then I might do that," Ransom said. "I am just deciding either before the season or a couple of games into the season."