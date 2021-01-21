BuckeyeGrove - Ranking the most impactful returns for Ohio State football

With the deadline for underclassmen to declare for the NFL Draft expiring on Monday, and a number of seniors getting ahead of the game with announcements of their own, this week has given us a much better sense of what the Ohio State roster will look like in 2021.

We’re taking inventory of all the movement by examining which decisions will impact the Buckeyes the most next season, but in the interest of honoring a ‘glass half-full’ approach, we will start by looking at the players that have opted to return to the program.

As evidenced by Alabama’s roster makeup this season, the upper bound limit to any team’s trajectory can be drastically altered by standout performers staying put when they could have opted to test professional waters.

Luckily for the Buckeyes, they got a number of those on both sides of the ball this week, and we’ll break down which ones could have the most consequence next season.