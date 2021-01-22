BuckeyeGrove - Ranking the most impactful departures for Ohio State football

It’s a double-edged sword for a blue-chip program like Ohio State: Along with top-tier talent comes an outpouring of early departures from the team’s top players, and this offseason hasn’t been much different than any other.

One thing that sets it apart though, is that every player on the roster technically had another year of eligibility due to a post-COVID-19 NCAA ruling, which means that in a sense, any Buckeye choosing to leave the program was doing so before they had to.

We began taking inventory of the roster movement on Thursday, as we ranked the most impactful returns for Ohio State ahead of the 2021 season, but today we move along to those that have said their goodbyes in the past week or so.