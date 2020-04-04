Tywone Malone has been a well-known name in the ultra competitive world of northern New Jersey high school sports on the gridiron and on the baseball diamond for a few years. The disruptive defensive tackle out of Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic is entertaining offers from all over the country, but one of the limiting factors in his recruitment is his devotion to baseball. Malone wants to play both sports in college and his recruitment has centered around that theme. The downside of that is Malone hasn’t been able to take as many visits as he wants to before he commits.



Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, and many others are in pursuit of Malone’s commitment. This race is very tight, so almost any team could quickly see themselves surge to the top of Malone’s recruitment, but a commitment from the coveted defensive tackle is still a ways off.

Here is how we rank the contenders for his commitment.

