Five-star defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau steers clear of the recruiting process. He has yet to name a list of frontrunners and does not have any official visits. But over the last few months there have been some schools that have started to stand out more than others. In today's Ranking The Contenders we look at some of those programs:

1. Ohio State

The Buckeyes have been trending for Tuimoloau, especially if he wants to leave the Pacific Northwest. The five-star who could play either defensive end or defensive tackle is intrigued by playing for coach Ryan Day and position coach Larry Johnson, he loves the history and tradition in Columbus and it helps that former Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic teammate Gee Scott Jr. just signed with the Buckeyes. It will be important to see when Tuimoloau schedules an official visit to Ohio State and how he thinks about that program after the visit. With the Buckeyes’ outstanding history along the defensive line and now a close friend on the roster, Ohio State should be in really strong shape throughout Tuimoloau’s recruitment.

2. Washington

There is no doubt that Washington is a major contender for Tuimoloau. It’s right down the road, the Huskies have been recruiting him really hard, the five-star is close to his family and having them come to his games every weekend could be a huge recruiting pitch and the program also has a great history of developing defensive linemen. Tuimoloau has been to campus numerous times, he’s definitely comfortable there and there should not be any slowing down from the transition to coach Chris Petersen to new coach Jimmy Lake. It would be a huge recruiting win for Lake, position coach Ikaika Malloe and for the entire program if the Huskies could keep Tuimoloau home and the chances remain very strong.

3. Oregon

The Ducks have been able to go anywhere in the region to land any player – even some elite guys who they had been trailing for even in the closing weeks before decision time. It was huge last recruiting cycle that Oregon landed five-star linebackers Justin Flowe and Noah Sewell to team up with five-star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux. It’s not a leap at all to think Tuimoloau could also join that elite defense because he could be an immediate contributor as well. Coach Mario Cristobal has proven to be the best recruiter in the conference and if Tuimoloau is looking to stay close to home but not right down the road, then the Ducks could be compelling. Growing up a San Francisco 49ers fan, Tuimoloau also must know Arik Armstead played in Eugene and the two have similar skill sets.

