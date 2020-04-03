Rivals100 prospect Hudson Wolfe has an official top five, but as is the case with most lists of that sort, not every school that made the cut is equal. Below, Rivals.com takes a look at the five programs that made the cut and ranks them by their chances to land the tight end’s letter of intent.

1. Ohio State

People close to Wolfe think the Buckeyes are way out in font here, and there's no reason to doubt them. The 6-foot-6 tight end feels most comfortable with the Ohio State staff. And while he may not make the call for a few months, Ryan Day and company feel great about where they stand for the time being. This isn’t a done deal just yet, but the Buckeyes should be seen as the heavy favorite at this juncture.

2. Ole Miss

Ole Miss brings some obvious perks to the table. Its gorgeous campus isn't terribly far from Wolfe’s family home in Southwest Tennessee. Add in the fact that Wofle has forged a tight bond with Rebels tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley, and Lane Kiffin’s progam sits in second place, be it well behind Ohio State.

3. Alabama

Alabama could just as easily sit in second place as third. Either way, however, the Tide has ground to make up this summer. As things stand, Wolfe has an official visit to Tuscaloosa scheduled for early June. Whether or not that actually takes place amid Covid-19 concerns, however, remains to be seen. The longer that trip is pushed back, the worse things will look for Nick Saban and company.

4. Tennessee

The Vols are a bit of a long shot here, but stranger things have happened. The current climate may make staying in state a bit more appealing to Wolfe, who is familiar with both Jeremy Pruitt’s staff and the lay of the land in Knoxville. The Vols will have to make up a ton of ground this year, but the Covid-19 crisis could limit Wolfe’s out-of-state visits and make staying close to home look like a solid option. Don’t count the Vols out completely.

5. Georgia