Ranking the Contenders: Four-star RB Mark Fletcher

Four-star running back Mark Fletcher has been taking visits for a long time, he’s seen a bunch of programs and now the Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage standout is ready to announce his decision. Fletcher will make his commitment on Tuesday with Miami, Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State as his four finalists. In today’s Ranking The Contenders, we break down Fletcher’s four finalists and rank them in order of where the four-star is most likely to commit.

1. OHIO STATE

If Fletcher made a commitment in the last few months, it probably would not have been to Ohio State. But in recent weeks, the four-star running back joined a bunch of other South Florida prospects in Columbus and absolutely fell in love. Fletcher has not been opposed to playing far away from home in colder weather since two other Big Ten programs made his final four as well. So when he was on campus, saw the plan for him at running back – especially since he’s a bigger back – everything seemed to fall into place. Heading into decision day, the Buckeyes look to hold the edge.

*****

2. MIAMI

The other three teams are all very close to each other and all could make an argument for being second on the list. Miami is the hometown team and he really likes what coach Mario Cristobal and his staff are planning for the Hurricanes. So being a big part of the rebuild is definitely attractive. There is a renewed excitement in the Miami program even before Cristobal has coached a game there and playing down the road from friends and family is an attractive proposition.

*****

3. MICHIGAN

When Fletcher visited Michigan in late March, the four-star said he loved everything about it from the town to the people to the coaches and everything in between. The Plantation American Heritage standout said it was one of the best visits he’s been on. Michigan no doubt remains in the running for him. The NFL experience on its coaching staff is a plus and he had a great time in Ann Arbor. Maybe the one holdup? He had an even better time in Columbus.

*****

4. PENN STATE