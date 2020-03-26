Emeka Egbuka is the nation’s top receiver, so many programs across the country are pursuing him hard and the five-star is still considering a long list of teams. The Steilacoom, Wash., standout planned a huge round of visits over the next few weeks but because of the travel ban due to the coronavirus pandemic, those will have to be pushed or cancelled altogether. A top seven of Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Washington, Stanford and LSU have emerged. In today’s Ranking The Contenders, we look at some programs that stand out most in his recruitment. MORE: New ACC assistants who will impact recruiting



CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

1. Ohio State

Arguably no team in the country is recruiting wide receivers as well as Ohio State and the Buckeyes have been considered one of the frontrunners for Egbuka throughout his recruitment. Last recruiting cycle, Ohio State landed five-star receivers Julian Fleming and Jaxon Smith-Njigba along with four-star Gee Scott Jr., but Egbuka is not going to be scared away by depth at the position or anything else. The five-star has the ability to step in anywhere from Day 1 to make an impact, he loves coach Ryan Day, assistant Brian Hartline and just how much Ohio State’s offense throws it around. The Buckeyes definitely remain high on his list.

2. Washington

It’s close to home and his family. It’s a strong program that should continue to play well under first-year coach Jimmy Lake. He’s been to campus numerous times. He would have the opportunity to play with quarterback Sam Huard, one of the best quarterbacks in the 2021 class.

There are a million reasons why Washington makes a lot of sense in the Egbuka sweepstakes and it would be no surprise at all if the five-star receiver ended up in this class. By no means is it a slam-dunk case for the Huskies, but there are a lot of factors - both on- and off-the-field that have to be built in advantages for the Pac-12 powerhouse.

3. Clemson

Egbuka visited Clemson last summer and he had a great trip there like almost every recruit who steps foot on campus and interacts with coach Dabo Swinney. The Tigers definitely intrigue the five-star receiver a lot since he would almost certainly play with former five-star QB D.J. Uiagalelei and Clemson loves to throw the ball all over the field.

If Egbuka schedules an official visit there and things go well then Clemson could emerge even higher on his list. The combination of playing with elite players, having the chance to win national titles and getting tremendous exposure to the NFL are all pluses for Clemson in Egbuka’s recruitment.

4. Oregon

Right before the travel ban came into effect, Egbuka visited Oregon and he had a great time. The five-star hit it off with coach Mario Cristobal and he’s getting to know first-year offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead even better. There are offenses that might be more explosive and pass-friendly on his list, but Egbuka could immediately step in Oregon’s offense and be the top target for the Ducks’ passing game. That right there could be enough to convince him it’s the right place for him.

5. Oklahoma