The recruitment of Barrett Carter took off about this time a year ago. The linebacker out of Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett was offered first by Temple his freshman year, and Kentucky became his first SEC offer in January 2019 but, last spring, offers started rolling in almost daily. Programs coast-to-coast love his athleticism, his ability to make plays sideline-to-sideline, his strength, his mental make-up and his smarts. Over 50 programs have offered the four-star linebacker and some of those may have started to separate from the pack. A decision is still likely to come late in the summer despite him not being able to visit schools at this time, so who has the best shot at Carter? We take a look at five programs that are likely to be in this until the end.

1. CLEMSON

Before the NCAA cut off visits, Carter took a visit to Clemson, and like always, Dabo Swinney and that staff knocked it out of the park. The culture is something Carter raves about when talking about the Tigers, and when you combine that with the coaching staff, what Clemson is doing on the field and his close friend/teammate Jordan Hancock committing to them last month, the ACC champions seem to have a lot of momentum

2. GEORGIA

Many are probably thinking Georgia, the in-state program, should be in the No. 1 spot for Carter. This one is far from over, and the Dawgs are in this, but it is not a slam-dunk that Carter stays home. He has really bonded with the staff in Athens and he likes how Georgia did not sign an inside linebacker in 2020, so Georgia has a lot of things on its side. Kirby Smart is very involved here, Carter knows he is a priority and Athens being less than an hour from home only helps Georgia’s chances.

3. AUBURN

Auburn could easily be sitting in the No. 1 or No. 2 spot right now, that is how high we think the Tigers are on Carter’s list. The last time he was on the Plains, not only did he spend time with Travis Williams, but he really connected with numerous players, including Owen Pappoe, an elite linebacker Auburn pulled out of Georgia in 2019. Carter has family that are huge Auburn fans that live just miles from Jordan-Hare Stadium, so yes, Auburn is No. 3 on this list today, but the Tigers could easily be tied at the top.

4. OHIO STATE

The Ohio State Buckeyes had Carter on campus for the Maryland game in 2019 and Ryan Day and his staff impressed the entire Carter family. Columbus, Ohio, is not close to home, but Ohio State has given Carter a lot to think about. He knows how the Buckeyes recruit, he sees them competing for championships year in and year out, and he sees an opportunity to shine in the Big Ten. Another visit to the Horseshoe is likely before Carter makes his decision.

5. ALABAMA