Ranking Ohio State’s 2021 opponents by difficulty: No. 1 – Indiana
An early look at each upcoming adversary on the Buckeyes’ 2021 schedule, and an attempt at putting them in order from least to most challenging for Ohio State.
2021 Ohio State Football Schedule
Sept. 2 – at Minnesota
Sept. 11 – Oregon
Sept. 18 – Tulsa
Sept. 25 – Akron
Oct. 2 – at Rutgers
Oct. 9 – Maryland
Oct. 23 – at Indiana
Oct. 30 – Penn State
Nov. 6 – at Nebraska
Nov. 13 – Purdue
Nov. 20 – Michigan State
Nov. 27 – at Michigan
Indiana will be the Buckeyes’ toughest opponent this regular season.
I called my shot back when Rivals.com contributors from each Big Ten site selected their team’s most difficult game last month, and I’m not backing away from it now.
The Hoosiers came the closest of any Big Ten opponent to beating the Buckeyes in the 2020 regular season, coming up one score short of sending the November meeting into overtime at the Horseshoe, and given the offensive weapons returning for Indiana, there’s no reason to believe it can’t have similar success against the Ohio State secondary.
First though, star quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will have to get, and stay, healthy, and Tom Allen’s team will have to prove it has staying power as a real contender in the Big Ten East Division after its highest-place finish in the AP Poll since 1967.
