 BuckeyeGrove - Ranking Ohio State’s 2021 opponents by difficulty: No. 1 – Indiana
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-09 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Ranking Ohio State’s 2021 opponents by difficulty: No. 1 – Indiana

Griffin Strom • BuckeyeGrove
Team Writer
@GriffinStrom3

An early look at each upcoming adversary on the Buckeyes’ 2021 schedule, and an attempt at putting them in order from least to most challenging for Ohio State.

2021 Ohio State Football Schedule

Sept. 2 – at Minnesota

Sept. 11 – Oregon

Sept. 18 – Tulsa

Sept. 25 – Akron

Oct. 2 – at Rutgers

Oct. 9 – Maryland

Oct. 23 – at Indiana

Oct. 30 – Penn State

Nov. 6 – at Nebraska

Nov. 13 – Purdue

Nov. 20 – Michigan State

Nov. 27 – at Michigan

Even after a season-ending injury last year, hopes are high for Penix at Indiana this season.
Even after a season-ending injury last year, hopes are high for Penix at Indiana this season. (USA Today Sports Images)

Indiana will be the Buckeyes’ toughest opponent this regular season.

I called my shot back when Rivals.com contributors from each Big Ten site selected their team’s most difficult game last month, and I’m not backing away from it now.

The Hoosiers came the closest of any Big Ten opponent to beating the Buckeyes in the 2020 regular season, coming up one score short of sending the November meeting into overtime at the Horseshoe, and given the offensive weapons returning for Indiana, there’s no reason to believe it can’t have similar success against the Ohio State secondary.

First though, star quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will have to get, and stay, healthy, and Tom Allen’s team will have to prove it has staying power as a real contender in the Big Ten East Division after its highest-place finish in the AP Poll since 1967.

{{ article.author_name }}