BuckeyeGrove - Randy Wade: petition, rally are "sparks"

Rosemont, Illinois -- In order for a fire to warrant attention, it must begin with mere flames. Some of the first flames came from the creation of a petition by Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. He posted a tweet at 11:11 a.m. Sunday saying “This cause is close to my heart - please sign.” Randy Wade, father of defensive back Shaun Wade, organized a rally at Big Ten Conference headquarters and was among the 294,000 individuals who have so far added their name to Fields’ petition. When asked if Fields’ petition was enough, Randy Wade said he believes it got the wheels spinning. “I believe it was a start. I believe stuff like this is enough,” Wade said. “Even if we don’t hear from him, I feel like we need to do it again on a weekend and give parents time enough to plan and come around to make it even bigger.”

This cause is close to my heart - please sign: https://t.co/yFKlYE7pP0 — Justin Fields (@justnfields) August 16, 2020

Close to 25 parents representing Ohio State, Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin gathered outside of the office buildings that host the administration making decisions impacting their children’s fall athletic seasons. Letters, petitions and rallies have been several mediums of which these individuals have expressed outrage. “A lot of parents are frustrated,” Wade said. “So if they don’t hear back from a lot of these letters, the information they want, I think they might want to do it again, you never know.” Just three days prior to the rally early on Friday morning, Wade posted on Twitter late Monday night screenshots of his purchased plane ticket to come to Illinois. The possibility of another rally perhaps being even bigger than the first is plausible, especially if given even more of a notice. Despite organizing the protest at Big Ten headquarters, Randy Wade doesn’t seem to think it was the biggest and most influential it could have been. “As long as I can buy a plane ticket I can be up here” Wade said. “I think the fact that it was on a Friday and such a quick notice that’s a reason why a lot of parents couldn’t come.”

See ya "Early Friday Morning" We gotta Fight and we can't let these young men FIGHT ALONE.... ALL BIG TEN FANS STAND UP.... pic.twitter.com/qjbaQVcRSX — Randy L Wade💯%🐐 f@❌ℹLy..... (@gslsff) August 18, 2020