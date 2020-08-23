BuckeyeGrove - Randy Wade organizing Ohio Stadium rally on Saturday

Randy Wade’s next step has been determined. After his first crack at organizing a rally at which around 25 Big Ten parents attended on Aug. 21, Wade is not stopping there. Wade tweeted Sunday afternoon that the Ohio State Parents Association will meet at the north rotunda of Ohio Stadium at 11 a.m. on Saturday Aug. 29.

We will meet at the Rotunda at the shoe 11:00am this Saturday... The Ohio State parents association is leading the charge for continued answers.... We ask other Big Ten associates parents to join us or do the same at their perspective schools... #Fight pic.twitter.com/rXajncKj25 — Randy L Wade💯%🐐 f@❌ℹLy..... (@gslsff) August 23, 2020

The father of junior defensive back Shaun Wade is encouraging Buckeye Nation to attend. Twitter user @MarjSchaeff replied to Randy Wade’s original tweet with details of the Ohio Stadium rally asking if fans were welcome. Wade replied “We said Buckeye Nation didn’t we....” Something like a campus rally must have been in Wade’s mind as he hinted at the possibilities of such an event during Friday’s rally at Big Ten Conference headquarters. “If we got transparency and know who said no, who said yes, maybe we should be protesting on our own campuses,” Randy Wade said. “But we didn’t know that. We don’t know, because people say we did vote, we didn’t vote. We just need to know.” There will also be a reported parent group meeting among representatives from Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska and Ohio State the night of Sunday Aug. 23. The focus is to “align” their calls for transparency and continue to show just how large their support system is on a unified front.

We are looking forward to meeting with PARENT GROUP representatives from @HawkeyeFootball @OhioStateFB @UMichFootball @MSU_Football tonight to align our message. We may cheer against each other on Saturdays but WE ARE UNITED ON THIS FRONT!! @bigten @KevinFWarren #BigTenParents pic.twitter.com/XapNf9YvJf — Nebraska Cornhusker Football Parents (@ParentsNebraska) August 23, 2020

Following the rally in Rosemont, Illinois, Wade tweeted encouragement for those to cancel their Big Ten Network subscriptions and unfollow the conference’s social media accounts. Per an email from university President-elect Kristina M. Johnson on Aug. 19, The Ohio State University is enforcing masks to be “worn outdoors in settings on campus, even when individuals can maintain appropriate physical distancing.” Wade made sure to establish that those interested in attending Saturday’s rally should follow that guideline by tweeting "SAFETY FIRST... WEAR A MASK". Commissioner Kevin Warren has yet to respond to the outcries and movements across the conference other than an open letter released Aug. 19. “We gotta keep on the press,” Randy Wade said in a text message. “Satisfaction comes after the wars complete.” If the petitions, hashtags, and rallies were not clear enough already, the parents and players of the Big Ten demand answers. One rally has already taken place, and now the fight is getting closer to home.