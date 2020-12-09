Raesjon Davis’ verbal pledge to LSU is approaching a full year as he committed to the Tigers back on Jan. 1, 2020.

Since he is one of the most sought-after linebackers in this recruiting cycle, however, Davis continues to hear from other football programs. Some of the colleges the senior out of Mater Dei High School is in communication with the most are Arizona State, Oregon, Texas and Texas A&M.

Davis is also in consistent contact with Ohio State, namely linebackers coach Al Washington. According to Davis’ dad, Rashad Davis Sr., Washington has done an excellent job of manufacturing a strong relationship with the both of them.

“We talk to Coach Washington a lot,” Davis Sr. told BuckeyeGrove. “We actually really, really have a good relationship with Coach Washington. He’s a great guy. We talk to him quite often. He tells us he’s not giving up on Raesjon just yet, so he’ll wait until that ink is signed to the paper before he stops calling, which I don’t blame him. You’ll never know what will happen.