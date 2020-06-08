News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-08 12:01:06 -0500') }} football Edit

Radar Scan: Recent 2022 Buckeye offers

Dave Lackford • BuckeyeGrove
Staff Writer

Over the past ten days, Ohio State has extended offers to two defensive ends and three tight ends in the 2022 class. Each week BuckeyeGrove will break down the 2022 targets on the Ohio State radar.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}