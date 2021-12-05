Quinn Ewers' transfer caught Ohio State head coach Ryan Day off guard

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Head coach Ryan Day didn’t want to get into specifics about freshman Quinn Ewers’ decision to transfer from Ohio State. But he did admit that it caught him off guard

Ewers was the second scholarship quarterback to transfer from the Buckeyes in a week, along with redshirt freshman Jack Miller III, leaving Ohio State with freshman Kyle McCord and redshirt freshman C.J. Stroud as the only scholarship quarterbacks left on the roster heading into the Rose Bowl against Utah.

“I think he was in a very unique situation for sure,” Day said of Ewers. “We wish him nothing but the best of luck moving forward, but boy, there's just a lot that's going on right now in college football with a lot of this stuff, whether it’s early enrollees, the transfer portal and those type of things. We’re just going to do the best we can to adapt as time moves on, but we certainly wish him nothing but the best.”

Day said in a room like Ohio State’s quarterbacks room, he and the other members of the coaching staff do their best at the front end to explain the situation of the room to a recruit coming in, but that things could change, leading the program to adapt when necessary.

“A lot of guys want to play, and I get it,” Day said. “We’re just trying to do the best we can to forecast it. We feel really good about the ones on our roster right now.”

Day said it’s ideal to have three or four scholarship quarterbacks on the roster at a given time. Heading into the bowl game, Ohio State has two : Stroud and McCord, but the Buckeyes have one scheduled to come in 2022 four-star quarterback Devin Brown.

Ewers wasn’t the only scholarship player Ohio State lost to the transfer portal over the weekend.

Sophomore safety Craig Young informed the Buckeyes that he would enter to portal to find another college football program to play for.

“Craig felt that he wanted an opportunity to play more,” Day said. “I think that’s probably common with some of the guys that have decided across the country. At one point, there were 80 guys a day average in the portal, which is unbelievable. I think he just wanted an opportunity to play more. Again, with him nothing but the best of luck. Certainly don’t like to see guys leave, but understand it. Unfortunately, this is becoming somewhat of the norm. As coaches, it’s kind of hard sometimes, but we’re going to have to adapt and move forward.”