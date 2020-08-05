BuckeyeGrove - Quick breakdown of Ohio State's revised schedule

It took a little bit longer than anyone had been hoping for and it also had to endure stoppages of walkthroughs at both Rutgers and Northwestern, but we now know what Ohio State's 2020 schedule looks like. Provided that we manage to get to a season. We all expected a 10-game schedule and that is what we have in front of us now. All conference games and a balance of five games at home and five on the road. Beyond that? We don't know a whole heck of a lot. Will fans be in any of these stadiums? Times? Television channels? A lot of questions still out there and the delivery of a schedule doesn't cement any sort of assurance that we will have a season. But we are all very hopeful. We take a quick look at the schedule and compare it to the previously released schedule that was shelved weeks ago.

Updated Ohio State Football Schedule Date Opponent Previous Schedule Sept. 3 at Illinois vs. Bowling Green Sept. 12 vs. Rutgers at Oregon Sept. 19 at Purdue vs. Buffalo Sept. 26 vs. Indiana vs. Rutgers Oct. 3 OPEN OPEN Oct. 10 vs. Nebraska vs. Iowa Oct. 17 at Michigan State at Michigan State Oct. 24 vs. Michigan at Penn State Oct. 31 at Maryland vs. Nebraska Nov. 7 at Penn State vs. Indiana Nov. 14 OPEN at Maryland Nov. 21 vs. Iowa at Illinois Nov. 28 OPEN vs. Michigan

Game 1 - at Illinois

These two teams have not played since the 2017 season when the Buckeyes routed the Illini 52-14 in Columbus. Things have not been much different on the road however as Ohio State has not lost in Champaign (Ill.) since 1991. The Illini shocked many last year when they made it to a bowl game and handed Wisconsin a regular season defeat right before the Badgers were set to take on the Buckeyes. It is hard to believe that the Illini posses 30 wins over Ohio State in the all-time series but this is another one of those series where the other team ran it up early with the Illini going 11-5-2 against Ohio State in the first 18 contests. Illinois also had a stretch where it won five in a row and six out of seven in the late 1980s to early 1990s. Outside of that, it has been all Ohio State in this one.

Game 2 - vs. Rutgers

The Buckeyes have made quick work of Rutgers since the Scarlet Knights joined the league (Associated Press)

Will Rutgers be able to field a team? Will it matter? At risk of coming across insensitive, this series has not been much of anything, at any point. Even if it is only six years old. Rutgers scored a series-high 21 points on Ohio State last year, after scoring a combined 27 points lifetime in the previous five games. That totals 48 points over a combined six games. Ohio State has never scored 48 or fewer points in any of these games. Next.

Game 3 - at Purdue

This is that game that all Ohio State fans will fear, maybe even more than a trip to Penn State. Strange things happen in West Lafayette (Ind.) for the Buckeyes. Ohio State is 2-4 in its last six at Purdue including a 2018 loss, 49-20 to the Boilermakers on a windy night in northern Indiana. The Boilermakers are coming off of a 4-8 season last year and certainly have a lot of questions that need to be addressed. But they aren't nicknamed the Spoilermakers for nothing. This is a dangerous came, coming off of a 'meh' game against Rutgers and with the heart of the schedule still a couple of weeks away. In 2013 the Buckeyes proved that they can go into Ross-Ade Stadium and win convincingly, when that team won a 56-0 throttling. That type of success has been hard to come by in this series for other years, regardless of how good Ohio State has been. Again, beware.

Game 4 - vs. Indiana

Indiana has little success against the Buckeyes (Associated Press)

76-12-5. That is Ohio State's all-time record against IU. Ronald Reagan was still president the last time that Indiana beat Ohio State. Earle Bruce was the head coach. The Hoosiers are coming off of an 8-5 season from a year ago and things are improving in Bloomington (Ind.) but IU also thrives or suffers with the health of its quarterback, Michael Penix. Jr. With a shortened season and a lot of other things going on out there, it might be difficult to say that any game is going to be a trap game over the course of a 10-game season. But if you are looking for a home candidate, no matter how the Buckeyes have fared against the Hoosiers, this might be it (or Iowa). An open week sits on the other side of this one (if everything goes according to plan) and the season is already 30-percent done before this game takes place. Ohio State should be a prohibitive favorite but there is reason to keep an eye on this one.

Game 5 - vs. Nebraska

Ohio State has really owned this series and it comes back to Columbus for the 9th all-time meeting between these two teams, the seventh as conference mates. Last year was a game where Ohio State had to prove it belonged with a first-year head coach and first-year starting quarterback with Ryan Day and Justin Fields, respectively. Both passed their tests with a 48-7 Ohio State win in Lincoln (Neb.). The Huskers still seem to be allergic to playing defense, at least in this series. If not for a quarterback injury, Ohio State would likely be 8-0 in this series and would have scored in the 30s-plus in every single game. But Bauseman happens, sometimes. This game has blowout potential written all over it.

Game 6 - at Michigan State

If you are waking up from a multiyear nap, this game would ring all of the alarms and alerts imaginable. Michigan State has been a thorn in Ohio State's side for some time. While you were hibernating, the wheels fell off of the Spartans. Mark Dantonio is out. Mel Tucker is in. The Spartans have not been able to score on Ohio State over the past three editions with just 19 combined points over 12 quarters. The cupboard is bare in East Lansing (Mich.) and this team is going to have to maximize the most that it can with few pieces. For all of Ohio State's trouble with the Spartans, that trouble has not been in East Lansing, as of late. In Ohio State's last three losses to MSU, two took place in Columbus and one in Indy. You have to go all the way back to 1999 for the last loss as an away game for Ohio State in this series in a 23-7 MSU win. Now, this game could be a little more interesting with who is on the schedule the following week. But it would be hard to imagine Ohio State looking beyond the Spartans under any circumstances. And in one final note, this is the only game on the Ohio State scheduled to carry over from its original date to its update date.

Game 7 - vs. Michigan

It will feel odd with this game not being the final weekend of the season (Associated Press)

The Game? In October? Sure looks that way. FOX is going to have the World Series starting on October 23rd and what better lead in to game two of the WS than "The Game"? Of course Ohio State fans would want a night game. That is not going to happen. Justin Fields and Wyatt Davis said on Tuesday that they wanted to 'beat the brakes off' Michigan. Can the Wolverines do anything to stop that? The past several years have indicated that the chances were slim. But you never look past this game. Regardless of any perceived gap in talent. It will be awfully hard to bet against this group of Buckeyes however. Fans will decry that this game is not the same since it is not taking place on the final weekend of the season. But Buckeye fans are hoping for the same outcome as they have grown accustomed to seeing.

Game 8 - at Maryland

Two years ago the Buckeyes had to gut out a 52-51 overtime game in College Park (Md.) to keep their championship hopes alive. Last year in Columbus, the Buckeyes hung 73 on the Terps and probably could have done more damage if given the opportunity. The way that Ohio State enjoys recruiting the DMV (DC, Maryland, Virginia) area, Ohio State would love nothing more than to put another one over on the Terps in this one. One thing that Maryland has going for it, as long as the schedule goes as programmed is that this will be most of the way through the season and there will be a chance for positions like quarterback and some other key playmaking positions to be sorted out. One thing that Ohio State has going for it is that Anthony McFarland will not be in uniform.

Game 9 - at Penn State

This most likely will be the biggest game of the B1G season if we get to it (Associated Press)

This will be Ohio State's biggest game of the year in terms of the B1G race. It is Ohio State's final divisional game and it will be at Penn State. Will any fans be there for a white out game? Will it even be a night game if fans are not allowed to show up? Will Penn State just put white tarps over all the seats and pump in that cat growl 458 times? Penn State has plenty of talent, even if a top player or two decides to opt out and not play this season but are the Nittany Lions deep enough to match-up with Ohio State? The Buckeyes go into most games with a definite edge in terms of talent and Penn State may struggle to field the same type of team as Ohio State. The Buckeyes won the last meeting between these two teams by 11 points but we are not far removed from score differences of one, one and three. There won't be any 'mojo' in terms of the noise and atmosphere, even if we are looking at 33-percent capacity by this point (probably unlikely) and Penn State will just have to come out there and make more plays than Ohio State. The Nittany Lions have been close before, but have not been able to get over that hump. Will this be the year?

Game 10 - vs. Iowa