COLUMBUS, Ohio – With apologies to Chris Chugunov, it really appears to be a two-horse race for Ohio State’s vacant starting quarterback position between Justin Fields and Matthew Baldwin. The spot was left open when Dwayne Haskins made his expected NFL declaration and now the Buckeyes are looking for the next man to rise to the position. Neither Fields nor Baldwin have taken a snap for the Buckeyes in a game, Fields playing last year in Athens (Ga.) for the Bulldogs and Baldwin serving a redshirt season as he recuperated from a knee injury sustained in the state playoffs in high school. Both signal callers saw plenty of reps as spring practice opened for the first time in 2019 under the watchful eye of new head coach Ryan Day, Ohio State’s former quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator. It is an open race with no predesignated favorite even though many fans believe that Fields may have the leg-up as the biggest transfer on the market after the 2018 season, but Baldwin is not going to just give up the position after spending a year in the system and coming out of a school that has turned out a big number of prolific quarterbacks through the years. “It is going to be a battle,” Day said. “The guys were out there, we were splitting up the reps and guys during the spring, Mike (Yurcich) is going to roll guys in and out so everyone is competing. I thought it was a good start.”

Anyone who follows the game knows that Fields has the experience edge in terms of playing the college game. He played in 12 games last season for Georgia and while he was responsible for eight touchdowns (four passing, four rushing) he was never able to unseat Jake Fromm ahead of him. Baldwin has the experience edge in terms of knowing the Ohio State system, at least from a non-playing standpoint.

In short, neither guy has a real edge. “The guys are learning this offense,” Day added. “Matt has been in it for a year but has not really run it with the 1’s but had an opportunity today to do that, I thought that was good. Justin is a quick learner and a sharp guy and done a nice job in the meetings.” We have not seen too many battles at the quarterback position over the years. Guys like Braxton Miller and J.T. Barrett held the starting job for several years. There was a battle between Haskins and Joe Burrow, a battle that Haskins won and Burrow transferred to LSU and had a successful 2018 season for the Tigers. This year has a very different feel however. “Two years ago, with JT (Barrett) at quarterback and the guys that we had, that was a different feel, last year was a different feel,” Day said. “It is exciting to see what this is going to be like.” Will we know who the starter is by the end of the spring game? Will this battle rage on into August? “I don’t have a preference,” Day said of making a decision in the spring versus letting it play out through the fall. “The more competition the better for us. Any time you have competition it is healthy. You just don’t know how it is going to play out.” While Day’s head coaching career has spanned the grand total of three games, he has been around the game long enough to know what can happen if you put too much stock into an early decision.

Ryan Day does not have an artificial timeline in place to make a decision Kevin Noon