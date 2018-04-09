Ohio State's search for a quarterback in its 2019 class will have to continue without Rivals250 prospect Sam Howell. The four-star signal caller abruptly committed to Florida State on Monday evening.
Howell had recently visited Ohio State and had been eyeing a spring time decision. He joins fellow targets Jalon Jones and Grant Tisdale in committing within the past week.
COMMITTED!🍢 #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/S7DkpEZz8q— Sam Howell (@Sam_Howell2) April 9, 2018
Four-stars Max Duggan and Grant Gunnell will likely now be at the forefront of quarterback recruiting efforts as the Buckeyes wait to see if four-star California Jayden Daniels sets up a spring unofficial visit. Ohio State has also been recruiting Wisconsin commit Graham Mertz, though Mertz has remained solid in his commitment to the Badgers.