QB Quinn Ewers to enter transfer portal

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State confirmed Friday that freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers will enter the transfer portal.

An Ohio State spokesperson said Ewers has not entered the portal yet, but has begun the process to do so.

Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel first reported the story.

Ewers was originally a five-star quarterback in the 2022 class, reclassifying to the 2021 class and joining the Buckeyes a season early in order to benefit from name, image and likeness rules.

Ewers is the second quarterback to leave Ohio State this week, with Jack Miller III announcing his intention to transfer Sunday.

Ewers played two snaps for Ohio State in the Michigan State game.

On the roster, Ohio State has two scholarship quarterbacks: redshirt freshman C.J. Stroud and freshman Kyle McCord.