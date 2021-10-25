QB C.J. Stroud wins fifth Big Ten Freshman of the Week award

The Big Ten Freshman of the Week award found its way to Columbus yet again this week.

Redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud recorded his fifth Freshman of the Week award of the season after the Buckeyes' 54-7 win against Indiana Saturday.

Stroud completed 21-of-28 passes — 75%, which the highest in a single game for his career — for 266 yards and four touchdowns in three quarters against the Hoosiers.

In the last three games, Stroud has thrown 14 touchdowns and no interceptions, completing nearly 73% of his passes for 1,002 passing yards.

Stroud is No. 2 in the country with a 192.8 passer efficiency rating, while he's tied for sixth with 22 touchdown passes in six games.



Ohio State has won a Big Ten Freshman of the Week award in each game its played, with quarterback Kyle McCord and running back TreVeyon Henderson each earning the honors Sept. 27 and Sept. 20, respectively.

Ohio State will take on Penn State 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at home.