QB C.J. Stroud named Big Ten co-offensive player, freshman of the week

COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud could not have been much better Saturday afternoon.

The redshirt freshman quarterback is the second quarterback to throw at least five touchdowns in back-to-back games in Ohio State history, throwing for 406 passing yards against Maryland — his second 400-yard passing game of the season — along with completing 24-of-33 pass attempts to seven different receivers.

Stroud is the first player in Ohio State history to record 400 passing yards and five touchdown passes without an interception.

In each of his past two weeks, Stroud has thrown for 736 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and no interceptions, completing 73.2% of his passes.

With these numbers, Stroud was awarded not only with his second-straight Big Ten freshman of the week award, but he was also named as the conference's co-offensive player of the week along with Michigan State wide receiver Jalen Nailor.

Ohio State has won six-straight Big Ten Freshman of the Year awards, including four by Stroud, one by running back TreVeyon Henderson and one by quarterback Kyle McCord.