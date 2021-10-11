QB C.J. Stroud named Big Ten co-offensive player, freshman of the week
COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud could not have been much better Saturday afternoon.
The redshirt freshman quarterback is the second quarterback to throw at least five touchdowns in back-to-back games in Ohio State history, throwing for 406 passing yards against Maryland — his second 400-yard passing game of the season — along with completing 24-of-33 pass attempts to seven different receivers.
Stroud is the first player in Ohio State history to record 400 passing yards and five touchdown passes without an interception.
In each of his past two weeks, Stroud has thrown for 736 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and no interceptions, completing 73.2% of his passes.
With these numbers, Stroud was awarded not only with his second-straight Big Ten freshman of the week award, but he was also named as the conference's co-offensive player of the week along with Michigan State wide receiver Jalen Nailor.
Ohio State has won six-straight Big Ten Freshman of the Year awards, including four by Stroud, one by running back TreVeyon Henderson and one by quarterback Kyle McCord.
What does this mean for Stroud and the Ohio State offense?
It only continues to give the Ohio State quarterback more and more confidence.
Stroud has looked the part over the past two weeks, looking strong and confident in the pocket, hitting receivers in stride, not forcing balls downfield, but checking down to either Henderson or tight end Jeremy Ruckert when he needs to.
Sure, it helps to have one of the best wide receiver rooms at his disposal, including Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who combined for 307 of his 406 passing yards and four of his five touchdowns.
This is an offense that seems to be finding its momentum. While Stroud's not the only reason why, he's a big part of the unit's turnaround over the past two weeks.