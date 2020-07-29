BuckeyeGrove - Putting together a 2020 schedule

We learned several weeks ago that the Big Ten was set to play a league-only schedule and the rumors seemed to be centered around a 10-game schedule being the sweet spot. What we also know is that the NCAA has opened up "week zero" (August 29th) as a potential date for games to be played across college football in a one-time only move to try and open more weeks up for teams to try and play a full schedule of games and allow for some flexibility when it comes to trying to get 12, 10 or fewer games over a 14-week period. What might an Ohio State schedule look like? We are taking a swing at that, just based on the parameters that it will be a 10-game schedule and that it has to maintain a balance of five games at home and five on the road.

Our proposed Big Ten Schedules Date Noon's Schedule Strom's Schedule Aug. 29th OPEN OPEN Sept. 5th vs. Nebraska vs. Rutgers Sept. 12th at Minnesota vs. Indiana Sept. 19th vs. Indiana at Michigan State Sept. 26th OPEN at Penn State Oct. 3rd at Penn State OPEN Oct. 10th vs. Rutgers vs. Michigan Oct. 17th at Michigan State OPEN Oct. 24th OPEN at Maryland Oct. 31st vs. Michigan vs Nebraska Nov. 7th at Maryland at Illinois Nov. 14th vs. Iowa OPEN Nov. 21st at Illinois vs. Iowa Nov. 28th OPEN at Minnesota

Noon's reasoning

My attempt at building a schedule feels like a touchdown (Scott Stuart)

Just because week zero is open does not mean that teams will be ready for it and I just don’t see there being a lot of games played in the Big Ten during that first week, so I am going to put my first of four open weeks right off the bat as that gives teams one more week to get ready, get protocols into place and all of that good stuff. I also feel that the Big Ten is going to try and keep the nine-game schedules that it had in place for schools and really only add one game to that mix, obviously looking at who needs to have a road and who needs to have a home date there. For the sake of this exercise, I added Minnesota, even before looking to see that the Gophers are one of those teams that need a home date while the Buckeyes need a road date. So now that we have the 10 opponents known, we need to figure out how best to schedule things. I went with the 2-6-2 method of putting two non-divisional games off the top of the schedule, six divisional games and then ending the season with two non-divisional games. Here is the reason why I did that. If we are going to keep divisions for this year in determining champions of each side of the standings, it might be most fair to not come right out of the gate in game one with a divisional game as every team is going to be rusty to a certain measure. Give teams two games off the bat out of division to figure things out and then get right into divisional play. Why end the season with two more non-divisional games? If we need to start chopping games at the end of the season, it would be much better to chop games that don’t count in the division and try and have more weeks to get through those six divisional games. The one other part that people will howl about is Michigan being played earlier in the year that people are accustomed to. Things happen and by playing it on Halloween (wouldn’t it be great if we are breaking tradition to just make it a night game, even if fans are not going to be in the stadium?) you give yourself a couple of more shots toward the end of the year to play that game if it can’t go off on the day that it is scheduled.

Strom's reasoning

One consequence of playing the season amid virus concerns is that rivalry games will likely be pushed earlier on the schedule. (AP Images)